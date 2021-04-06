Dragon Ball Super Reveals New Designs for Granolah and More

✖

Dragon Ball Super fans are still waiting for the day when it will be announced that the anime will make its glorious return following the hiatus which began following the Tournament of Power Arc, but Akira Toriyama's story has continued in the pages of the manga as the franchise reveals new designs for its new antagonists. With the "Granolah The Survivor Arc" focusing on an intergalactic bounty hunter that has an ax to grind with both Freeza and the Saiyan race, it's clear that Goku and Vegeta are going to have a fight on their hands in the near future.

Recently, in the pages of the manga, Granolah has become the most powerful being in the universe, thanks in part to making a wish on his planet's Eternal Dragon. Needing to only gather two Dragon Balls, the dragon was able to grant the bounty hunter's wish, but at a serious cost, with him agreeing to only have three more years to live for the power that puts him at the top of the food chain. With the Heeters, a group of nefarious space criminals, pointing him in the direction of Goku and Vegeta in a plan to take Freeza's army for themselves, it's clear that the Survivor Arc has just begun.

Twitter User Herms98 shared these new designs for Granolah, the Heeters, and various other Dragon Ball Super characters that have helped make the Survivor Arc a worthy follow up to the Moro Saga that saw the Z Fighters battling against a nefarious sorcerer with the ability to absorb energy from opponents and planets alike:

Character design images. Granolah’s clothes are the traditional garb of his race, and Heeta are a group of siblings, with Elec the elder brother (I think this has been mentioned in the series, but for the record) pic.twitter.com/d9OsWMsmk3 — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) April 1, 2021

Granolah's ties to the Saiyan race has been an interesting foil added to his character, with his alien race of the Cerelians being extinguished thanks to the warriors under the leadership of Freeza, and it will definitely be interesting to see how his new power stacks up to Goku, Vegeta, and perhaps even Freeza at some point in the manga's future.

What do you think of these new Dragon Ball Super designs? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.