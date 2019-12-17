Exclusive Dragon Ball Funko Powers Up Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta

Dragon Ball is slowly but surely becoming the King of Funko. When it comes to anime, no series can match Akira Toriyama’s in sheer merchandise. Funko jumped on that train some years ago with its very own collection, and it seems a new figure is coming for Vegeta fans. And if you are lucky, the Pop might shine a little brighter than the rest.

Recently, Chalice Collectibles went live and confirmed its next exclusive Funko for Dragon Ball. The retailer has licensed a special Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta figure that shows the fighter powering up for battle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Chalice, the figure will be limited edition and shipped out in February 2020. The window for pre-orders is currently live, so you can reserve your own Pop for $20 now.

Of course, Chalice will offer a special Chase version of the figure. One out of every six purchases will have the variant metallic colors. The usual figure is glow-in-the-dark, and anyone who orders six figures off the bat will get a guaranteed Chase Pop.

If you want this figure, now would be the perfect time to nab one. It might not ship until well after the holidays, but the surprise will certainly lift your spirits next year. Starting off 2020 with a Vegeta collectible is a great way to welcome the decade, but there are other exclusive figures of the Saiyan available if you look.

Are you going to nab one of these Dragon Ball collectibles while they last? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super‘s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchises with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.