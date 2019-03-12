‘Dragon Ball’ Reveals Its Next Female Villain

Dragon Ball has plenty of villains running about, and that number only grows when you consider the world of Dragon Ball Heroes. The spin-off has lots of canon-breaking baddies to take stock of, and it seems a new one it about to enter the fold.

And, if this first-look says anything, then it is that fans will back this vixen when she shows up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, audiences were given a peek at the upcoming character in a magazine promo. Super Dragon Ball Heroes will introduce the character who can be seen below.

Last SDBH update tonight. A page from a recent strategy book (I believe) has teased a bit more about Lagss without actually revealing her name (which has still only shown up in the manga). Unfortunately I don’t know who originally took this photo. pic.twitter.com/GPH3upJQ2w — Cipher (@Cipher_db) March 7, 2019

As you can see, the newcomer is a slender girl with her hair pulled back into twin tails. She is dressed in a formfitting tank top with gold accents, and it drops into a skirt-pants combo. The look completes itself with a pair of boots and circular wristlets which highlight the heroine’s light blue skin.

“The final Core Area warrior is a young woman with a translucent body. It seems she hails from the Glass Tribe who possess the power to seal the Universe Seed,” the teaser reads. The promo also teases the heroine will take part in a battle within Universe 3, and that’s not all.

No, we got a name for the newbie as well, and she is called Lagss.

This character is one of several to show up in Super Dragon Ball Heroes who fans haven’t seen before. While characters like Cumber and Zamasu have appeared in the past, Core Area warriors like Lagss and Oren are new to Dragon Ball lore. So, fans can start making bets on whether or not they’ll side with this new vixen ASAP.

So, what do you make of this new villain? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!