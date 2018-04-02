‘Dragon Ball’ Creator Comments On Franchise’s Anime Future

If you’re weekend felt a bit bare, you should know you are not the only feeling that way. After years on air, Dragon Ball Super came to an end at the end of March, leaving the first days of April devoid of all things Saiyan. During its first week off, fans rallied together to reassure each other the franchise’s leave would be temporary, and that certainly seems to be the case.

After all, Akira Toriyama has commented on the end of Dragon Ball Super, and the creator makes it sound like the franchise will have a comeback sooner rather than later.

If you haven’t heard, Dragon Ball Super is guaranteed to make a return come December. The series will come back as a movie when Toei Animation releases the first Dragon Ball Super film. The feature will continue the show’s canon by introducing the arc following the Tournament of Power, and Toriyama shared a statement about the movie to confirm its canon status.

Oh, and he dropped a teaser or two about the franchise’s anime prospects as well.

“The Dragon Ball Super movie this time will be the next story in the series currently airing on TV. It will be an episode after catching our breath from the climax of the Tournament of Power with the universe’s existence on the line; with content that will give a little better understanding about Freeza and the Saiyans, which I hadn’t properly depicted up till now; and leading to a mighty foe saved for the occasion, which I think has it shaping up to be a really enjoyable story,” Toriyama said (via Kazenshuu).

“Now then, the animated version on TV will be ending for the time being, but the very popular Dragon Ball Super comic drawn by Toyotaro (on sale now up through volume 5!) will keep on going as-is”

As you can see, Toriyama chose his wording carefully when this statement dropped. The nuanced translation reveals the creator is under the impression that Dragon Ball‘s TV anime is ending for the time being, meaning it could return after a bit of planning. This hint was only back up when Toei Company confirmed it was restructuring its divisions to create one that’s devoted to making new Dragon Ball anime. With these resources and support being put into the franchise, it is simply a matter of ‘when’ and not ‘if’ Goku returns to TV. So, here is to hoping fans get an update on the Saiyan’s super comeback soon.

