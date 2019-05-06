Dragon Ball x Avengers: Endgame Fan-Art Imagines Powerful Thanos, Freeza Fusion

Avengers: Endgame has brought the 20 plus movie saga to an end, and fans got to see how the fight against Thanos would end. Seeing the dramatic end of Avengers: Infinity War stirred anime finale levels of hype going into Endgame, and it’s even more impressive when you consider the many similarities between Thanos and another space emperor, Dragon Ball‘s Freeza. Their homicidal tendencies are scary enough on their own, but what if they were fused together?

One fan imagined just that by presenting a sketch of a fused Thanos and Freeza. Their purple and gold color schemes make for an enticing fusion, and it’s even more of a terrifying idea when you factor in either the Infinity Stones or the Dragon Balls. Check out the neat mash-up below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rottier (@mika_rottier_drawing) on Apr 27, 2019 at 4:57am PDT

Artist @mika_rottier_drawing (who you can find on Instagram here) shared the above Thanos and Freeza mash-up, and it’s an impressive combination of the two. It’s an imagination which bulks up Thanos’ armor with Freeza’s armored look. Though fans are definitely getting more King Cold vibes from this look as Cold was a larger, more squared jawed villain than Freeza.

But now the question of what a Thanos and Freeza’s fusion name would be? Threeza? Franos? or King Throst? Would they fuse with the Fusion Dance or Potara? Can Thanos use the Infinity Stones to just absorb Freeza? Could the Dragon Balls be used to reverse the Snap? What would be the stronger mystical object? There are just as many questions a fusion like this would bring, and fans could definitely debate something as cool as this idea for a long time.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters, and Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to continue the MCU’s adventures in July. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

