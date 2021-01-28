Dragon Ball Meets Baby Yoda with This Piccolo Crossover

✖

It goes without saying that one of the biggest pop culture icons these days is Baby Yoda. The character drummed up all sorts of discussion when season one of The Mandalorian went live. Nowadays, you can find Baby Yoda at any store with ease. And thanks to one Dragon Ball fan, you can now imagine how Baby Yoda would turn out if they were to travel to Universe 7.

The artwork comes courtesy of Lensualxopthicc over on Reddit. The user. Decided to share their take on Baby Yoda. In the ever-growing Dragon Ball multiverse. This means Baby Yoda was urged to find its in-canon counterpart, and it turns out Baby Piccolo is just as cute as the foundling.

As you can see above, Baby Piccolo has been pushed into Baby Yoda's role. The green alien is looking adorable in the anti-gravity pod which the Mandalorian totes behind him. The crossover is finished with a clever frog nod, and Baby Piccolo looks pretty hilarious chilling in Grogu's seat.

Of course, this crossover is the stuff of legend for Dragon Ball fans, so it is also worth considering how Piccolo would fare in the Star Wars universe. Even as a child, this Namekian alien was ready to fight when called upon. He may not be one with the Force, but Piccolo has a special bloodline that makes him suited for battle. The Mandalorian would have a little warrior on his hands with this baby, and in the wake of The Mandalorian season two, the bounty hunter might just be looking for a kid like Piccolo to protect.

What do you make of this crossover? Does Piccolo suit Star War's cutest alien? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.