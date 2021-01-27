Dragon Ball Super: Who Will Be Revealed As The Strongest Warrior In The Universe?
Dragon Ball Super's new arc "Granola The Survivor" has started off by shuffling the balance of galactic power in a big way. Goku is learning that there are more levels of Ultra Instinct to learn; Vegeta has learned that there is other godly power he can achieve to rival Goku's, and villains across the galaxy are scrambling at the news that Freeza has been resurrected. In the midst of all those shifting scales of power, Dragon Ball Super's latest manga chapter also drops a new prophecy on the series: one that states no less than the fact that the "strongest warrior in the universe will soon rise up."
So who will Dragon Ball Super reveal as the strongest warrior in the universe? Here's are a few good possibilities:
Goku Ultra Instinct 2
The easiest guess is that the Oracle Fish's prophecy of the strongest warrior in the universe is a foreshadow to Goku's next rise to power. This time, that new power would be a higher form of Ultra Instinct. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68 makes sure to start this new arc with the reveal that there's more Ultra Instinct out there, so it's an easy bet UI2 Goku is that Ultimate Warrior.
Vegeta New God Power
The other best guess - or hope, rather - is that this new Granola Arc could finally be the one that lets Vegeta take the lead in the power race between him and Goku. The latest manga chapter has opened the door to the idea that Vegeta can achieve a different kind of godly power - and that power could arguably make him the most powerful in the universe.
Granola
This new arc is all about Granola, so maybe the strongest warrior in the universe turns out to be the guy the arc is actually about? Granola's Cerealian powers got teased in the manga, as his sniper-eye, finger blasts, and general power seems like it's in contention with the likes of Goku and Freeza. Granola has a major grudge against both Freeza and the Saiyans, and is already seeking new power-up to take the evil overlord on. Maybe he finds it?
Uub
The new Granola Arc is directly continuing the events of the previous Moro Arc, which also had the big reveal of Dragon Ball Z's Uub being the saving grace that helped Goku and Vegeta defeat Moro. This arc could somehow spark Uub's full godly powers and start the young man down the path toward his inevitable duel with Goku in that flash-forward ending to Dragon Ball Z.
Gas
The New Granola Arc also introduces a new villain gang called The Heeters, who are playing Granola against Freeza in the hopes of taking one or both out. The Heeters have their own secret: the little guy on the left is "Gas," a Kid Buu-type who thrashes Granola, proving he's definitely on par with the Saiyans. Since the Heeters are chasing the biggest intel broker in the galaxy, the reason could be a new source of power for Gas.
Freeza
Would that just be something twisted, if Freeza somehow emerged from all this as the strongest warrior around? At least it would give Goku a new goal worth chasing the next few years...
Broly
Broly is still out there in the universe after Dragon Ball Super's first movie. Like Granola, Broly also has a grudge against Freeza, and his two companions Cheelai and Lemo definitely look like types who may have done business with Granola and/or The Heeters before. There are a lot of ways that Broly could enter this story, and finally achieve a form of his own godly power. Now THAT would be a twist!
Ultimate Gohan
Why not throw this in here? Dragon Ball Z fans never give up hope! So far, Gohan is in no way involved in the new Granola Arc - but that could change! Fans have long wanted Akira Toriyama to make due on the promise of Gohan DBZ set up - this could be that time, right? RIGHT?