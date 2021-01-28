Dragon Ball Super Illustrator Teases the Highlights of the Manga's New Arc

✖

Dragon Ball Super has started its next big saga in the latest chapter of its manga in Granolah The Survivor Arc, and a recent interview with one of the artists on the popular Shonen franchise, Toyotaro, has gone into detail about some of the things that fans can expect in this new storyline that follows the intergalactic bounty hunter! With the recent chapter of Akira Toriyama's manga exploring the origin of Granolah and his current motivation that was dropped in his lap by the villainous collective known as the Heeters, it is up in the air as to whether the fighter will be a friend or foe to the Z Fighters!

Toyotaro, in a recent interview, went into detail about various aspects of the Granolah Arc, beginning with a mention about the Heeters and a surprising connection to a figure from the past:

"Obviously, I want you to pay attention to Granolah himself, but also the group of siblings known as "Heeters". Plus there's a connection to somebody really surprising that will be revealed, so pay close attention to them too!"

The Dragon Ball Super artist also went into detail about the design of Granolah, explaining his approach at bringing this new Shonen character to life in the latest arc:

"He's the last survivor of the Cealians, so I pictures him as a lone bounty hunter. While he's humanoid, I emphasized that he does have some physical differences separating him from an Earthling. His clothes are the traditional dress of his race, so I also tried to give him a retro vibe".

Finally, Toyotaro explained that he took "special attention" for certain parts of Granolah's design:

"With that goggle over one eye, it's hard to get the balance right when positioning his eyes, so I'll start out by drawing them both before adding the goggle. And when he's facing certain directions his eye isn't visible, which means you can't tell his expression, so I have to take care to manage the angles just right to show his emotions."

Following the insane Arc that saw the Z Fighters battling against Moro, the Granolah story has some big shoes to fill with the events that took place before it.

