Cardi B Goes Viral Over “Dragon Ball” Dress At The BET Awards

When it comes to music, there are few names bigger than Cardi B. The rapper has blown up in the last few years after spending time hustling up hype, and Cardi B is keeping up that clout still. Not long ago, the artist won one coveted BET Award, and it was there a meme was born.

After all, fans couldn’t help but see the dress Cardi B was wearing and overlook its Dragon Ball vibes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, a now-viral meme went live after the awards show ended, and it was quick to point out the Dragon Ball Z character the dress channeled.

When you gotta accept an award at 8 but kill Goku at 9 pic.twitter.com/7Aa76DuYhl — OG MASTER ROSHI (@YaBoyRoshi) June 24, 2019

“When you gotta accept an award at 8 but kill Goku at 9,” the tweet reads.

As you can see, the post is comparing none other than Android 16 to the Cardi B dress. While the latter’s gown is far more couture than anything the Red Ribbon soldier would wear, their outfits have some similarities. One main connection comes with how both looks rock some broad shoulders, and their flared bottoms can also be compared. Sure, the dress may be lacking all of the actual armoring Android 16 is donning, but Cardi B is making it work.

Of course, some pushback from Dragon Ball has come against this meme. After all, the spots on the dress are something which Cell sports in all of his forms. Clearly, this dress is trying to fuse the best of both villains whilst adding in some haute attitude. Now the question is whether or not Goku could take down such a fusion…

So, do you see the connection here in this viral meme? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.