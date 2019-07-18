Dragon Ball Collector’s Box Sets Announced For FYE

FYE has recently announced DVD box sets for both the original Dragon Ball series and Dragon Ball Z, adding a new box that collects older DVD sets for both series from the popular franchise. The sets which collect five DVD seasons for the original Dragon Ball episodes and nine seasons that make up Dragon Ball Z’s run, will be released in early August of this year.

Twitter User WTK released the news that FYE was unleashing two new DVD box sets that will be sure to “rock the dragon” in a whole new way:

FYE exclusive (DVD) – August 6:

Dragon Ball Complete Series Collectors Box Set (Seasons 1-5)

The original Dragon Ball series will retail for around $160 for the new box set, with the Dragon Ball Z set retailing for around $240. While these aren’t the Blu-Ray box sets that have been recently made, they do offer fans with a brand new box set design for the truly hardcore fans of the Dragon Ball franchise. While both franchises followed the exploits of Son Goku and his eventual family and friends, the two series were quite different from one another.

The original Dragon Ball series focused on Goku as a child, traveling on wild adventures with his friends Bulma and Yamcha. In the beginning, Goku mostly searched for the Dragon Balls across the world while simultaneously fighting off the advances of the Red Ribbon army. Eventually, fighting tournaments were added to the series and Goku discovered his love of fighting when pitted against the forces of the evil King Piccolo.

In Dragon Ball Z, the childhood adventures took a back seat to full on world destroying fights featuring Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, Gohan, and a ton of other fighters both in the hero and villain departments. While Goku continued to grow stronger in the series, he eventually returned in the sequel series Dragon Ball Super, where he discovered the powers of a Super Saiyan God and accessing the technique of Ultra Instinct.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.