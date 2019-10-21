This Dragon Ball Cosplay Perfectly Brings Launch to Life

Dragon Ball cosplays are easy to find, but it takes a dedicated fan to get their look just right. Akira Toriyama may not have made his heroes overly complicated when he drew them up, but the thing which separates casual cosplay from professional is their attention to detail. Now, one fan has gone deep with their take on one Dragon Ball character, and fans admit the cosplay is pretty much perfect.

Taking to Instagram, an user known as Andrasta shared their take on the heroine Launch. The little-seen Dragon Ball heroine has been MIA for awhile now, but this fan is bringing her back into the picture. Cosplaying both sides of Launch, Andrasta nailed her take on the heroine with ease.

As you can see below, the fan decided to cosplay both versions of Launch. The one on the very left showcases Launch with her blue hair. This take on Launch showcases the girl’s sweet nature and flirty personality. The cosplay sees Launch don a lime green top with thin straps around her neck. For her bottoms, Launch is rocking yellow shorts with a brown belt, and that is not all.

Of course, Launch’s hair is a focal point of the cosplay, and this wig looks like it was taken out of the anime. The heroine’s hair is perfectly colored, and she is wearing her usual red ribbon.

On the other side, Andrasta gave her version of blonde Launch, and the character looks ready to fight. The only different in this cosplay comes down to its light wig, but the fan did accessorize the look with a special something. After all, Launch in this form is known for being trigger happy, so it makes sense for the heroine to be toting a handgun around.

