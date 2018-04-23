This Accidental ‘Dragon Ball’ Cosplay Proves Master Roshi Is Real

If Dragon Ball were real, then this world would be a very different one. Not only would Earth have been wiped clean by Majin Buu, but the existence of aliens and time machines would be out there for everyone to see. For all fans know, they might be able to spot Krillin at Target, but girls would certain want to avoid Master Roshi if they could. After all, the guy is a bit grabby, but his real-life counterpart surely isn’t as lecherous.

And, yes — it looks like the Turtle Hermit definitely has a twin IRL.

Over on Reddit, anime fans have been doing double-takes over one very familiar man. A fan from Argentina managed to snap a photo of a man on their bus who looks eerily similar to Master Roshi, and the accidental cosplay proves how intimidating the martial artist can look.

As you can see below, the mystery cosplayer is shown sitting by a window as the bus rolls forward. Dressed in a bright orange jacket, the modern attire updates Master Roshi’s overall look, and his dark shades look like they were plucked from the anime. The stranger is also rocking a full beard and mustache like Goku’s mentor, and his bald head gives way to his furrowed brows.

Seriously, if this guy’s bus is a second off its usual route, he looks like he is ready to fire a Kamehameha blast at will.

Obviously, this bus patron did not mean to channel his inner-Roshi to go out, but this accidental cosplay is pretty spot on. From his stance to his outfit, the guy really does look like the spitting image of the pervy fighter. So, here’s to hoping the guy has an extensive collection of Hawaiian shirts he can cosplay with next

