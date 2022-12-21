Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Celebrates Super's Return With Future Trunks

Dragon Ball Super has returned with a new chapter of its manga following the hiatus after the Granolah Arc drew to a close, which not only gave us Vegeta's Ultra Ego, but threw in a major curveball thanks to Frieza's new ultimate form, "Black Frieza". With the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in theaters earlier this year, the printed story is aiming to explore the events that took place right before the return of the Red Ribbon Army via Trunks and Goten. Now, one cosplayer has honored the son of Vegeta from the future.

Future Trunks' status remains a mystery at this time, following his big return during the events of the Goku Black Arc. Following the defeat of the rogue Kaioshin known as Zamasu, the alternate Trunks saw his timeline destroyed and returned to a future that already had a version of himself around. At present, we haven't seen how this Trunks and his "kind of sort of" girlfriend Mai are acclimating to this new timeline, though we wouldn't be surprised to see the Z-Fighter make a return at some point in the future of Dragon Ball Super.

Dragon Ball Son of Vegeta

Dragon Ball Cosplayer Jyaibo Tenor took the opportunity to bring Future Trunks' original fit back from the dead, as Dragon Ball Super not only gave the Z-Fighter from the future a new outfit but also changed his hair color as the threat of Goku Black loomed large in this unique time-spanning arc:

In the latest manga arc, the Trunks of our timeline is holding a similarity with his future self, in that he has a serious crush on Mai. Of course, there are two big problems with this infatuation, the first being that she is a member of Pilaf's crew and the second being that she is actually older than Goku and Vegeta thanks in part to the de-aging that transformed her and the Pilaf gang into children. With Trunks and Goten patrolling the city streets as the new superheroes in town, Saiyaman X1 and Saiyaman X2, it would seem that Dragon Ball Super's manga will be following their exploits for the foreseeable future.

