‘Dragon Ball’ Creator Reveals Original ‘Jump Force’ Designs

Anime fans are definitely looking forward to the major Weekly Shonen Jump crossover fighting game, Jump Force, because of all of the additions of fan-favorite characters across the magazine’s famous franchises.

But the game will include new characters as well, and they will feature original designs by Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, who has had a ton of experience contributing new character designs for games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We are proud to introduce 4 NEW characters from the creative mind of Akira Toriyama, coming to #JUMPFORCE! Make way for Glover & Navigator allies of J-Force! Along with the villains, Galena & Kane! JUMP FORCE launches February 2019! Pre-order: //t.co/tpmTsX45av #TGS pic.twitter.com/crD85ASMcl — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) September 20, 2018

Along with the newest trailer for the game released during the Tokyo Game Show, Jump Force unveiled four new additions to the title with original designs by Toriyama. There’s Glover, who is the head on the mysterious organization J-Force (which might have ties to the game’s story or create-a-character mode) and the cute navigator robot, Navigator.

There are two villainous inclusions as well with the mysterious Galena and Kane ready to destroy all those who come to pass. Though the first trailer unveiling the designs has yet to reveal how they will look in game, Toriyama’s designs have made great transitions into videogames before with his contributions to Chrono Trigger, Blue Dragon, and the Dragon Quest franchise to name just a few.

These new characters will join additions from Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, Hunter x Hunter, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Yu Yu Hakusho, and more characters are expected to be revealed as Jump Force gets closer to its 2019 release. Jump Force is currently scheduled to release in February 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game describes itself as such:

“For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the famous Weekly Jump Magazine, Jump Force is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.”

