Dragon Ball Fan Shows Why A Super Saiyan 4 Goku Funko Would Be Must-Have

Over the last twenty years, Dragon Ball has put out some merchandise that has been lost to time. These days, fans flock to figures of their favorite fighters, and Funko has gotten onboard with the trend. However, the company is missing some key pieces, and one fan got tired of waiting for a certain Goku figure to get on Funko’s radar.

So what did they do? Well, a Twitter use named Kobe decided to make his own Super Saiyan 4 Goku vinyl and show it off to the world.

The fan posted a photo of his custom Dragon Ball Funko, and it is a clean one. As you can see below, the standard Funko is impressively colorful, and its hair piece nails the style which SSJ4 demands.

Sharing my take on Custom Funko Pop SSJ4 Goku!

Clearly, the custom mold for Goku’s hair was the most difficult thing to nail given its size and design. The rest of the sculpt goes hard with colors as SSJ4 features bright shades of red, yellow, and blue. Goku’s torso was also given careful detailing as he is shirtless, and the Saiyan would have to be ripped.

Finally, the finishing touch to this Pop comes with Goku’s tail, and it is perhaps the simplest part of the design. There does not appear to be any extra detailing on the appendage, so it would be easy enough to mass produce.

So far, Funko has given no indication it has plans to bring SSJ4 Goku to its collection, but fans are hopeful it will happen one day. As Dragon Ball continues to climb in popularity, the need for new merchandise rises too, and Funko is smart enough to meet that demand with vinyls consumers are rallying behind. You know, such as this one!

