Dragon Ball Daima to Hype Launch With New York Comic Con "Surprise"

Dragon Ball Daima is gearing up for its big debut and honestly? The fandom has never been more ready to visit Son Goku. It has been more than six years since the Saiyan hit up the small screen, but this October will usher in the next phase of Dragon Ball. The team at Toei Animation is just as eager to bring the show to fans, and now, Dragon Ball Daima is hyping its launch with a special New York Comic Con teaser.

On October 11, the world will get the chance to scope out Dragon Ball Daima, and then the show will pack up its things for New York. Today, the team at Toei Animation announced Son Goku is taking over the convention. According to NYCC, Dragon Ball Daima will host a "special panel" on October 17, and it will feature some big surprises.

Dragon Ball Daima Takes Over NYCC

"Get ready for the DRAGON BALL DAIMA SPECIAL PANEL at NYCC 2024! Join us on Oct 17 at 12:45 PM on Empire Stage for an action-packed session featuring exciting guests, an epic screening, and all things Dragon Ball," the convention shared earlier today. The Empire Stage marks one of the convention's biggest stages, and fans are already eager to see what goodies NYCC has in store. By the time Dragon Ball Daima takes over the event, episode one will have gone live, so we may get a teaser for things to come.

Given the hype surrounding Dragon Ball's return to television, this event is hardly surprising. Son Goku last graced television in early 2018 as Dragon Ball Super closed the Tournament of Power. In the years since, the Saiyan continued his story on paper thanks to the Dragon Ball Super manga, but that is about it. Besides a slew of video game updates and Dragon Ball movies, things have been quiet for Goku. Now, the hero is gearing up for their long-awaited retur, and Dragon Ball Daima will be somewhat familiar to fans.

What Is Dragon Ball Daima All About?

After all, Dragon Ball Daima will follow Goku as the hero is struck by a rogue wish that throws him into a mini body. It seems all of Goku's gang will be impacted by this wish, and according to trailers so far, the Demon Realm appears to be behind the shift. After being sealed for ages, the Demon Realm will open a crack in Dragon Ball Daima, and its denizens will wreak havoc on Earth. With the help of the Kaioshin, Goku will be forced to find the now-corrupt dragon balls to return to his normal self, and that journey will take Goku into the heart of the Demon Realm.

If this story does sound familiar to you, well – it is an odd mix of Dragon Ball GT and Dragon Ball Heroes. The former series, as many know, followed Goku as he went on a grand adventure after being turned into a child. As for Dragon Ball Heroes, the side series has long deal with the Demon Realm and its villains. Akira Toriyama, the late creator of Dragon Ball, worked with his team to mash the stories together to create the franchise's next entry. Now, its big release is upon us, and Dragon Ball Daima will celebrate its premiere with a big NYCC surprise.

