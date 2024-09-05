Dragon Ball Daima Previews a Mysterious New Kaioshin

Dragon Ball Daima will be making its highly anticipated debut later this October, and a new look at the upcoming anime has previewed a mysterious new Kaioshin that's going to be in the mix. Dragon Ball Daima will be a brand new anime series telling a story not seen in the previous Dragon Ball TV anime or manga releases, and that means there will be a ton of new faces and opportunities to expand on the greater lore of the franchise overall. While fans have been introduced to all sorts of gods, angels, and universes in prior entries, it seems this next anime will be expanding more of the demons.

Dragon Ball Daima has revealed a new look at the upcoming anime ahead of its premiere next month, and with it has teased that the new story will be exploring the Demon Realm. This has not only revealed some new demonic characters coming to the franchise, but also shakes things up with a mysterious new Kaioshin (who looks remarkably close to Supreme Kai), and working with another being who was being threatened by Goku and the others. So who will this new godly being be?

(Photo: A mysterious new Kaioshin in Dragon Ball Daima - Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Daima: New Kaioshin and Demons

Dragon Ball has previous revealed the Demon Realm here and there in non-canonical entries, so this will be the first real exploration as to what this new realm looks like. If this is also set before the events of Dragon Ball Super (which is highly likely considering that Beerus or Whis don't seem to be in any of the promotional materials thus far), then this could be Goku's first brush with this side of the spirit realm too. It's just a matter of why they might be exploring this new realm.

This new Kaioshin is likely working with whatever grand villain that Dragon Ball Daima is still keeping under wraps as of these newest reveals, and is probably one of the reasons that Goku and the others have been magically transformed into tinier forms. But this mysterious new figure could have their own plans in motion as well, so it's going to be interesting to see how it plays out.

Dragon Ball Daima will be premiering on October 11th in Japan, but has yet to reveal its international plans or release platforms as of the time of this publication. The late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama helped to craft the original main story and character designs for Dragon Ball Daima. Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki are directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru is adapting Toriyama's designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara is supervising and writing the scripts.