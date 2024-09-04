Dragon Ball Daima Reveals Opening Theme by Zedd

Dragon Ball Daima has recruited musician Zedd for the anime's big opening theme. Dragon Ball Daima will be making its highly anticipated premiere later this Fall, and will be a brand new anime series telling a story not seen in any previous Dragon Ball anime or manga releases. The late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama had helped with the new story and characters that are going to be seen in the new series, and Shueisha and Toei Animation are really going all out for the project as it helps to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the original manga's release.

There was a bit of speculation that Zedd might have been recruited for the new anime's opening theme following some teases from the artist themselves, and now it's been revealed to be true. Dragon Ball Daima will feature an opening theme titled "Jaka Jaka" with music produced by Zedd, Yukinojo Mori writing the lyrics, and CLIEVY and KEEN of C&K signing the theme itself. To get a better idea of how this new theme will be heard when the anime premieres, you can check it out in action with the newest trailer for Dragon Ball Daima below.

Dragon Ball Daima Release Date

As for Zedd's role in it all, the artist shared the following statement about producing Dragon Ball Daima's opening theme on the anime's official website, "I was incredibly honored to even be considered to produce music for Dragon Ball. I grew up being such a big fan, and I never thought I would ever be able to work on something like that. I have always aspired to write theme songs and score music. Composing music for something that influenced many of childhood years is an absolute dream."

It won't be too much longer before we get to see it all in action as Dragon Ball Daima will be premiering on October 11th in Japan, but has yet to reveal its international plans or release platforms as of the time of this publication. The late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama helped to craft the original main story and character designs for Dragon Ball Daima. Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki are directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru is adapting Toriyama's designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara is supervising and writing the scripts.

Masako Nozawa is returning to the anime to once again provide the voice for Goku, and is joined alongside Yumiko Kobayashi as Supreme Kai (Mini), Koki Uchiyama as Glorio, and Fairouz Ai as Panzy. An English dub for the anime has yet to be announced as of this time.