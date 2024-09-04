Dragon Ball Daima Features First Look at the Demon Realm

When Dragon Ball Daima first revealed its story, many shonen fans immediately began thinking of Dragon Ball GT. After all, the Grand Tour featured Son Goku being transformed into a child and searching the galaxy alongside partners that he normally didn't adventure with. In a surprise twist, Akira Toriyama's anime series has revealed that a major element of the sequel series to Dragon Ball Z will be the Demon Realm. Long-playing a part in the spin-off series, Dragon Ball Heroes, the alternate dimension has new characters that will arrive in the anime adaptation, both allies and enemies alike to the Z-Fighters.

The Demon Realm didn't appear in Dragon Ball Z's original story, though it did play a major role in the Majin Buu Saga thanks to one specific character. The alternate dimension is where Dabura, the villain who worked for Babidi, hailed from and was apparently a high-ranking official in the locale. Harboring a power level similar to that of Super Saiyan 2, Dabura was eventually killed by Majin Buu once the pink powerhouse was awakened and never returned to the official series. While Dabura would make appearances in Dragon Ball Heroes, it will be interesting to see if he somehow returns in Daima.

Dragon Ball's Demon Dimension

On top of traveling with Kaioshin on this new anime adventure, Son Goku is seemingly getting aid from two members of the Demon Realm. A new character named Glorio and the previously seen "Masked Majin", who has been revealed to be a young girl named Panzy. Luckily, despite his tinier self, Goku has demonstrated in the new trailer that he can still transform into a Super Saiyan. You can check out the latest trailer for the series below.

Anime fans don't have to wait much longer to see the Z-Fighters return to the small screen. On October 11th, the first episode of the series will arrive on the small screen, though no platform has been confirmed for Daima to hit North America. Considering how wildly popular the Dragon Ball series is in North America, it seems like a safe bet that mini Goku will arrive in the West.

Want to see what other surprises Daima has in store for anime fans this October?