Dragon Ball Daima Teases the Namekian’s Ties to the Demon Realm

Dragon Ball has spent years with its top stars, and over the decades, we have learned a lot about their history. By now, we know tons of about the Saiyan race, and we have been given updates on other parts of the franchise’s history. From character origins and to the creation of the multiverse, we have seen plenty from Dragon Ball. And thanks to the first few episodes of Dragon Ball Daima, we are learning all about the Namekian race and its ties to the Demon Realm.

The breakdown comes from Goku’s latest anime as Dragon Ball Daima launched in early October 2024. It was there fans watched as our heroes trained as usual following the defeat of Majin Buu, but their peace was not secure for long. Thanks to a few denizens of the Demon Realm, Goku and his allies were all de-aged into pint-sized fighters. It did not take our heroes long to figure out the problem came from hell, and a lore drop went on to explain that Namekians actually from the Demon Realm.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ARE THE NAMEKIANS FROM THE DEMON REALM?

In the first two episodes of Dragon Ball Daima, the anime explains the Namekian race is from the Demon Realm. The race did not come from some other planet like many fans believed, but instead, Piccolo’s people hail from the Demon Realm. The group eventually chose to leave the Demon Realm as the Namekians did not like being ruled over by the land’s corrupt lords. One Namekian remained behind named Neva, and they did so to protect the Demon Realm Dragon Balls.

As for the rest of the Namekians? They went on to settle on Earth while others spread across Universe 7. There are also Namekians in Universe 6, but that race’s origin story is not clear. If you will recall, the Saiyans of Universe 6 experienced a. different history from the race in Universe 7. The ins-and-outs of that history are unclear, but for the most part, it seems likely the Namekians of Universe 6 at least share a similar origin with the Demon Realm.

After setting in the over world, Dragon Ball Daima has teased the tie between Planet Namek and the Demon Realm. The Namekians were used to their home in the underworld, so they strove to recreate it in their new world. On Planet Namek, we know the planet’s weather suited the Namekian people, but that is not all. In the first ED of Dragon Ball Daima, we are given a peek at the Demon Realm’s second sphere. From its trees to its hills and infrastructure, the realm looks like Planet Namek, so you can see where the Namekians got their inspiration from.

DRAGON BALL DAIMA IS LOADED WITH SECRET LORE

As you can see, the first two episodes of Dragon Ball Daima have been loaded with lore. Toei Animation worked hand in hand with Akira Toriyama to make the anime a meaningful one, and the parties knocked things out of the park. We have been given details about everything from fusions to Shenron’s limits. Dragon Ball Daima has been a treat for fans, and fans are beyond grateful for Toriyama’s work. The creator of Dragon Ball sadly died before the anime could go live, but his legacy is imbued in every frame.

With lore leading the way for Dragon Ball Daima, all eyes are on the anime’s future. The show has just begun its journey, and it has put Goku’s gang in a pinch. The Demon Realm has been cracked open, so Goku and his favorite kai will be forced to explore the uncharted area. After all, the Saiyan is definitely ready to return to their adult body, and the evil lords overseeing the Demon Realm have got to go.

What do you think about this Dragon Ball Daima reveal? Did the Namekian move take you by surprise? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.

