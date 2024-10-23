Did Dragon Ball Just Introduce a Secret Fusion Power?

Dragon Ball Daima has not only ushered in a whole new era for the Dragon Ball franchise, but has also introduced a secret power to fusion that has never been revealed before. Dragon Ball Daima is a brand new anime series crafted to help celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Dragon Ball manga’s original debut, and it features a new story and new characters from late creator Akira Toriyama. Through the first two episodes alone, Dragon Ball‘s overall canon has already had quite a few shake ups through crucial information revealed. And some of these reveals have been more noticeable than the others.

Dragon Ball Daima has already started to raise new questions about Fusions as it has revealed a new way to dissolve the Potara earring fusion. Previously thought to be permanent, it was also explained that Vegito and Kibitokai’s fusions were broken in the same way. But the second episode then started to spark a new mystery surrounding the power of fusion itself as Trunks and Goten seem to be able to read each other’s minds. So it’s raised the overall question, is this an after effect of fusing together? Do fused warriors meld their minds together to the point where there’s a bit of it left over when it ends?

Dragon Ball’s New Hidden Power in Fusions

In the second episode of Dragon Ball Daima, Goku and the rest of his friends have been turned into children thanks to Supreme Demon King Gomah’s wish on the Dragon Balls. Goten and Trunks were then turned into babies since they were already young in the first place, and the two of them just kind of laugh it off. But the wildest part of their reaction to turning into babies is the fact that they are still able to communicate with one another. They’re able to complete full sentences with just their thoughts alone, and respond back and forth.

This could be just a funny little gag much like many of the moments seen in some of Dragon Ball, but it’s also likely something that the two of them are able to do thanks to fusion. It’s a shame we’ve only seen a few concrete examples of fusion in the series thus far, and even fewer at this point in the overall Dragon Ball timeline. Because of when Dragon Ball Daima is set (about half a year after Majin Buu was defeated), there have only been three full fusions (Gotenks, Vegito, and Kibitokai), and only one of them has been with the Fusion Dance. And only Goten and Trunks had used their fusion technique multiple times through both battle and training beforehand.

Fusions meld the minds and bodies of each person together, and though Goten and Trunks are already close, they fused together multiple times. When accounting for all of their combined failures with the technique as well, they’ve fused together more than any other characters have at this point. If their minds are also fusing into one person each time, it’s not that much of a leap to assume that a little bit of each of them still resides in one another. Like an afterimage, some of Goten and Trunks’ minds still have that connection.

It’s not something the two of them likely would have realized, or even figured out through training (as Goten and Trunks eventually give up on the hardcore level of fighting that they’re during during the Majin Buu arc), but it raises even more questions about fusions themselves as different types of fusions likely have different rules. And likely don’t fully unite the minds and bodies of each fighter in the same kind of way. Because one is supposed to be much more permanent than the other.

Can Goku and Vegeta Read Each Others’ Minds?

If the Fusion Dance’s use mean that Goten and Trunks are able to read one another’s minds, then it raises the question of whether or not the same applies to Goku and Vegeta. It could be that they eventually are able to in some way following the events of the fight with Broly as they did use the Fusion Dance multiple times, but it’s still not on the same level that Goten and Trunks did. There’s also the case to be made that because Goku and Vegeta are adults, the two of them were able to keep their respective heads on straight compared to their sons. But that’s beyond the events of Dragon Ball Daima.

There’s still plenty to dig into with Dragon Ball Daima alone as we see two examples of the Potara Earring fusion and two examples of how they were dissolved. Both of these fusions were thought to be permanent, but the inside of Majin Buu helped separate them both. You’d think a more permanent version of fusion would mean separating their respective minds would be tougher, but there’s likely a protection of some kind put into place when factoring in the godly power of the Potara overall.

This isn’t a retcon reveal as the Potara is divided through Majin Buu, and doesn’t really ruin any of the other explanations given later. It was revealed during Dragon Ball Super that only gods’ fusions are permanent, and mortals using them are only separated after an hour. If there were rules already in place, it’s likely that the earrings don’t have the same full fusion effect as the Fusion Dance. In this respect, the Fusion Dance is arguably a more imperfect version of fusion when compared to the way the gods can use this ability as well.

Goku and Vegeta might have been protected from any fusion after effects thanks to the hidden powers of the Potara as it’s a less “raw” version of the fusion in the Fusion Dance. The dance has always been imperfect in comparison, and thus likely has left Goten and Trunks still a bit fused even after they’ve long come apart. If Goku and Vegeta used Gogeta more, maybe they would end up the same way.