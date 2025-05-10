Dragon Ball Daima Dub Finally Unleashes Super Saiyan 4 Goku

Dragon Ball Daima‘s English dub has reached the climax of the sequel anime series, and with the newest episode has finally unleashed Super Saiyan 4 Goku’s power. Dragon Ball Daima released last year as part of the 40th anniversary celebration for Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball manga, and the new anime series picked up from the events of the Majin Buu arc and kicked off a whole new adventure for Goku and the others. Heading into the Demon Realm for the first real time in the franchise, fans saw all kinds of new characters and powers in the works through the episodes.

Dragon Ball Daima‘s English dub release is now in the midst of its final few episodes after getting off to a late start, and Goku and the others are fighting against Supreme Demon King Gomah now that he’s been boosted with the Evil Third Eye. As Goku struggled to deal any real damage, Neva gave him a magical boost that brought about the Super Saiyan 4 form within his currently mini-sized body. This officially introduced Super Saiyan 4 into the Dragon Ball canon, and now it’s been debuted in the English dub release too.

SSJ4 Goku (mini) Kamehameha to Gomah – ENGLISH DUB pic.twitter.com/Agzr1hq6cV — Hype (@DbsHype) May 9, 2025

Is Super Saiyan 4 Canon in Dragon Ball?

With the official debut of the form in Dragon Ball Daima Episode 18, Super Saiyan 4 officially becomes a part of the overall canon timeline. Dragon Ball GT was originally produced without Akira Toriyama’s input, and was thus labeled as a non-canon sequel to the events of Dragon Ball Z. While we would see some of its ideas incorporated into other non-canon releases like the Dragon Ball Heroes and Dragon Ball Xenoverse video games, the anime’s events never technically “happened” within Toriyama’s take on the series. But that’s not the case here.

Because Dragon Ball Daima feature the final original story from Toriyama before his passing, it also means that everything that happens in the series is officially part of the overall Dragon Ball timeline. That also means that Super Saiyan 4 is now an official Goku form that he unlocked following the end of the Majin Buu arc and never used again despite Beerus and many other universes showing up later in Dragon Ball Super. It’s raised all sorts of wild questions as a result, but it’s canon nonetheless.

Toei Animation

When Does Dragon Ball Daima’s Dub End?

Dragon Ball Daima’s English dub release is finally going to reach its own grand finale soon as well. Crunchyroll has announced that they will be releasing the final two episodes on the same day with Episode 19 and 20 being available for streaming with the service on Friday, May 16 at 1:30 PM PT for fans in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and India. So after getting off to a late start, fans checking out the dub for the anime are going to be able to send it all off with a bang.

While this initial version of Super Saiyan 4 Goku is voiced by the returning Stephanie Nadolny (which is one of the coolest aspects of the voice star coming back for the new series), the final episodes of the anime will be unleashing a much different version of Super Saiyan 4 Goku. It’s something fans of the English dub have been waiting for ever since it began months ago, and now it’s all going to come to a head as this second wave of Dragon Ball Daima comes to an end in a little under a week from the time of this publication.