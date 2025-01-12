Dragon Ball Daima’s English Dub Is Now Streaming, But Has One Glaring Problem

Dragon Ball Daima fans are now going to be treated to a double dose of new episodes every week, but the English dub is going to have some trouble getting off the ground for a while thanks to its release schedule. Dragon Ball Daima kicked off its run last year as a brand new anime telling a brand new story from late series creator Akira Toriyama, and it has been surprising fans with all sorts of big events that have changed what we think of the Dragon Ball franchise forever. And now even more fans are able to take the chance and jump into the new series themselves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Daima has officially kicked off the streaming premiere for its English dub release, and this will be the first time many fans get to check it out for themselves. Much like with Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super‘s anime releases, many fans wait for the English dub to dip their toes into new Dragon Ball stories. But unfortunately, the wait for the dub is going to be even tougher as we’re only going to get one episode a week that’s months after the original premiere of the episode.

Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Daima’s Dub Schedule Is Too Slow

Dragon Ball Daima has kicked off its English dub release with its first episode now streaming with Crunchyroll, and it’s a great first impression. Much like when fans saw the premiere episode last year, Dragon Ball Daima reintroduces fans to the Dragon Ball world with an extended first episode that kicks in the big hook for this new series in its final moments. Episodes will be releasing at a weekly pace, so barring any major schedule hiccups behind the scenes, fans of the dub will be able to catch up soon enough. But that’s the issue.

Dragon Ball Daima is now 13 episodes into its run of the original Japanese language broadcast, and some huge things have happened with each one thus far. Each episode has either offered up some new piece of Dragon Ball lore expanding what was previously known about the franchise, or brand new characters, transformations, and moments that have been talked about by fans online quite a bit. It’s fair to say that anyone waiting to watch the dub has likely already seen all of the big surprises.

Which means that anyone seeing the Dragon Ball Daima dub will also likely see some of the big events that will be happening when the anime comes to an end far before their own watching experience gets to that point. It’s a shame too because anime as a whole has had a lot better luck when it comes to releasing their English dubs much closer to the release of the Japanese language drop. Sometimes it’s even on the same day of release, and it’s made for a much bigger response with all sorts of fans being able to take part.

Toei Animation

It’s Going to Stall Bigger Conversations

This staggered release for Dragon Ball Daima’s English dub had been seen before with the likes of Dragon Ball Super, but it’s a different case this time around. Not only did Dragon Ball Super’s English dub eventually make its way to Adult Swim for its television broadcast (which is highly likely for Dragon Ball Daima as well), but it had the lead in from its adaptation of the Battle of Gods and Resurrection F movies. So it’s not like fans waiting for the dubbed episodes weren’t entirely out of the loop.

This staggered conversation and response is going to hurt Dragon Ball Daima‘s longevity in the long run. Holding back its English dub for such a long time (and then releasing weekly after showing off the first three episodes last year), means that the fandom can’t capitalize on the full power of its hype with each new episode. In the streaming age where even franchises like Dragon Ball have to compete for views, the conversation around each episode is even more important than ever before. Especially when big things happen like Vegeta unlocking a brand new form that fans have been waiting years to see in action.

Dragon Ball might be one of the biggest action franchises in the world, but staggered releases for the anime are holding it back from even bigger successes. That was something the franchise could get away with years ago, but it’s much different with this new demographic that’s getting into anime in the last few years. The new generation of fans is more involved with the current conversation, and will move on to the next thing when the next seasonal anime wave hits. So if there’s anything holding a series back, it’s like it never leaves the starting line. And that might be happening here.