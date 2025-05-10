Dragon Ball Daima Sets Up a Fond Farewell With the English Dub Finale

Dragon Ball Daima, the most recent Dragon Ball anime, has earned plenty of online discourse, both positive and negative. While it is doubtful the discussion surrounding the show will die down anytime soon, Daima ended its shocking short 20-episode run on February 28th, 2025. Crunchyroll and Hulu streamed the series as it aired in Japan, with the latter producing and releasing the dub as well. Although Crunchyroll often releases same-day dubs for its prolific anime, the Dragon Ball Daima dub was several weeks behind the original Japanese broadcast. Crunchyroll has shared a new blog post to promote the upcoming final two episodes of the Daima dub, including a full cast list.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The last two episodes of the Daima dub will premiere on May 16th, 2025, at 1:30 PM PT. The dub is available on Crunchyroll websites for the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and India. The final two episodes have the cast return to their adult bodies and the last fight with Gomah, who has the powers of the Third Eye. The finale notoriously featured the adult version of Super Saiyan 4 Goku, confusing and hyping fans in equal measure. Daima in its entirety takes place between the end of the Buu Saga and Dragon Ball Super.

Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Dub is Iconic and One of the Best

The full dub cast for Dragon Ball Daima includes most returning veterans who’ve been with Dragon Ball since the original dub.

Goku voiced by Sean Schemmel

Supreme Kai voiced by Kent Williams

Vegeta, Yamcha, and Shenron voiced by Christopher R. Sabat

Bulma voiced by Monica Rial

Krillin voiced by Sonny Strait

Goten and Gotenks voiced by Kara Edwards

Trunks and Gotenks voiced by Alexis Tipton

Dende voiced by Justin Cook

Kibito voiced by Chuck Huber

Majin Buu voiced by Josh Martin

Babidi voiced by Duncan Brannan

Goku (Mini) voiced by Stephanie Nadolny

Supreme Kai (Mini) voiced by Nia Celeste

Vegeta (Mini) voiced by Paul Castro Jr.

Bulma (Mini) voiced by Taylor Murphy

Piccolo (Mini) voiced by Nasim Benelkour

Krillin (Mini) voiced by Lara Woodhull

Chi Chi (Mini) voiced by Brittany Lauda

Master Roshi (Mini) voiced by Jordan Dash Cruz

Trunks (Mini) voiced by Celeste Perez

Dende (Mini) voiced by Emi Lo

Kibito (Mini) voiced by Aaron Michael

Mister Satan (Mini) voiced by Cory Phillips

Majin Buu (Mini) voiced by Dusty Feeney

Glorio voiced by Aaron Dismuke

Gomah voiced by Tom Laflin

Degesu voiced by Landon McDonald

Doctor Arinsu voiced by Morgan Lauré

Neva voiced by Garrett Schenck

Sir Warp and Small Sir Warp voiced by Kristian Eros

Narrator voiced by Doc Morgan

The return of Stephanie Nadolny as young Goku made headlines, as the actress had seemingly retired from the role in the early 2010s. The first English dub trailer broke the news, while Nadolny confirmed on her social media channels. Jonathan Rigg serves as the ADR Director, and Samantha Herek is the ADR Producer. Jarrod Greene is the English Scripter Writer, Gino Palencia is the ADR Mixer, and Jameson Outlaw is the ADR Engineer.

H/T: Crunchyroll