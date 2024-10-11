Dragon Ball Daima’s Debut Introduces Shocking New Characters

Dragon Ball Daima is here and the first episode held nothing back in terms of introducing some new characters to the shonen franchise’s lore. In recreating some of the biggest scenes from Dragon Ball Z using Toei Animation’s latest animation technology, anime fans are getting the chance to see the original anime in a brand new light. As Goku and company find themselves transformed into “mini-versions of themselves”, Dragon Ball fans might be quite surprised to learn the identities of some of the heroes and villains that are populating the series not featured in promotional material.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Dragon Ball Daima Episode 1, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. The episode begins with two mysterious figures witnessing Gomah and Makiaoshin witnessing many of the events of the Buu Saga. Gomah is the new king of the Demon Realm, having claimed the crown now that Dabura, the previous ruler, was killed by Majin Buu. By his side is Makaioshin, a Kaioshin of the Demon Realm, who just so happens to be the evil brother of the Supreme Kai. During their witnessing of the past, they both learn of the Dragon Balls and thus a new plan is put into action.

What Do Gomah And Makioshin Want?

After witnessing Kid Buu’s demise, the pair of demonic dwellers are joined by “Dr. Anisu”, a female scientist who is also a part of the Demon Realm. Anisu takes the chance to congratulate Gomah while confirming that she is the older sister of Makaioshin, and thus Supreme Kai’s sibling as well. Gomah and Anisu clearly have no love lost for one another as the former lords his new status over the scientist.

Gomah informs his “partner-in-crime” that since they cannot eliminate the Z-Fighters by using a “black wish” on Earth’s Dragon Balls, instead, they will make them young. On top of this wish, Gomah stated that he wants “The Evil Third Eye”, an object that grants its wearer “unbelievable power”. While the two don’t decide on a final third wish, they introduce “Neva The Namek”, an elderly Namekian who has set up residence in the Demon Realm.

The Dragon Balls of The Demon Realm

The Demon Realm does have Dragon Balls of its own, but they are guarded by giant warriors known as Tamagamis that are seemingly too much for Gomah to overcome on his own. The three Demon Realm denizens set out to “the outside world”, taking a ship that will bring them to the Earth’s Dragon Balls and Dende, the current Kami. Before they arrive on Universe 7, the Demon Realm citizens find themselves having to barter with fish-like creatures that bar their entry. Luckily for them, they are able to talk their way through.

Meanwhile, on Earth, the Z-Fighters are celebrating Trunks’ birthday and getting some much need rest and relaxation following Kid Buu’s defeat. This leads to Goku and Vegeta having a sparring session. As Gomah and company arrive to Kami’s tower, they reveal to Dende that Namekians originated from the Demon Realm. In a shocking display, Neva The Namekian is able to gather the Dragon Balls immediately and restores them to their normal state from stone, showing powers no other Namekian has been able to do. With the Demon Realm denizens making their wish, Goku and his friends have all been transformed into “children in the first grade”, turning children like Trunks and Goten into “babies”.

You can currently stream Dragon Ball Daima on Crunchyroll, with the series arriving on Netflix on October 18th.