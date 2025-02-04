Dragon Ball Daima Made A Major Mistake With Gohan

Dragon Ball Daima is now working through a brand new Goku adventure through the Demon Realm, but it really made a big mistake not including Gohan in any of the new anime thus far. Dragon Ball Daima introduced Goku and the Supreme Kai to the Demon Realm for the first real time in the long history of the Dragon Ball franchise. But it started things off with a surprise wish on the Dragon Balls that turned all of the Z Fighters and their families into children. Here’s where the questions started to raise long before the new anime made its premiere.

When Dragon Ball Daima first revealed it would be turning Goku and the Z Fighters into children, Gohan was conspicuously absent from it all. There was a question about what his child form would look like since like Goku, Dragon Ball fans have spent a lot of time with young Gohan. But even with all of that potential on the table, Dragon Ball Daima has decided to just avoid all of this entirely by not involving Gohan at all. Even in a non-speaking role. That’s just a huge mistake no matter how you slice it.

Gohan’s Getting More Important in Dragon Ball

Gohan’s conspicuous absence from Dragon Ball Daima is all the more notable when you consider the efforts that the franchise has made in recent years to make him more important. Gohan was the main star of Dragon Ball Z for a while, but then shifted to the background during the events of the Majin Buu arc and everything that followed in Dragon Ball Super. So unfortunately it went on for such a long time that fans were just getting used to forgetting all about Gohan as Goku and Vegeta kept growing to new heights of power and beating stronger foes.

But thanks to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and the additional content seen in the manga release that followed, Gohan not only took his first real starring role, but quickly rose back up to Goku and Vegeta’s levels. A brand new form brought Gohan back to the spotlight, and teased that he would be rising in importance once more as Goku and Vegeta would seemingly need his help in order to face off against what’s next. But that was far from what actually happened with Dragon Ball Daima setting everything back.

Gohan Would Have Been Fun in the Demon Realm

It’s such a shame that Gohan was completely ignored as he would have been a rather fun figure within the Demon Realm. As Dragon Ball Daima quickly approaches its end, it’s becoming clear that it was going to be largely focused on Goku either way. The first half of the series took its time following Goku and the Supreme Kai as they traveled between the Third and Second Demon Worlds, only to then blast through its climax once it had gotten to the First Demon World in the final episodes.

For how much we have learned about the Namekians and Glind, Gohan would have been a much more intriguing character to also be around to find out. Not only has he had much more time with Piccolo and the Supreme Kai than Goku or Vegeta ever did, but he’s also much more interested in learning overall. Gohan would have been a fun character to follow, and it’s only even more so the less we get to see him. After all of that building him up, Dragon Ball is just back to putting him on the shelf again. It’s a shame.