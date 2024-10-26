Dragon Ball Just Seriously Nerfed Goku (But He’s Still Going to Power Up)

Dragon Ball Daima has finally brought Goku to the Demon Realm, and with it has delivered a major nerf to his power that he’s going to have to overcome throughout the series. But after everything, Goku’s still likely only going to be much stronger even with this major de-buff. Dragon Ball Daima has been steadily kicking off a brand new adventure for Goku as he and the rest of his friends and family have been turned into children after the fight against Majin Buu. But with a new villain making their debut, Goku has come to the land of the demons.

Dragon Ball Daima had spent its first couple of episodes introducing the new characters from the Demon Realm and building up the scope of what this new Goku adventure is going to entail. But while Goku’s body being turned into a small one has already come with its fair share of troubles, the newest episode of the anime has revealed how it’s going to hinder Goku even more. With the air and environment in the Third Demon World, Goku’s body is moving slower. But while this is going to hurt Goku for now, it’s only going to help him later as he works to overcome his limits.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Daima Limits Goku’s Power

It’s explained that the Demon Realm is further divided into three different Demon Worlds. As Glorio takes Goku and the Supreme Kai into the Third Demon World, it’s revealed to visually not be too much different from Earth. But it’s clear that the ecology and living beings within it are going to be radically different. This is especially true for the air around it as it’s constantly drenched in a mysterious, but harmless gas. Glorio says it’s harmless, but it’s making the air around all of them heavy.

Goku realizes that this gas makes the air hard to move in, and he’s become much slower as a result. The gas comes from volcanoes that are floating in the sky, and they are so plentiful and bothersome that Glorio just can’t fly his ship to close to them unless his ship would take damage (explaining why they can’t just fly straight to their destination). Goku then sees how this air holds everything else back as arrows show at them by some bandits fly slowly through the air as well (and thus easier to dodge). But as fans know well enough by now, even with the air holding him back, Goku’s going to figure out how to move.

Toei Animation

How Goku’s Going to Get Stronger Anyway

Goku’s already dealing with being weaker as he’s steadily getting used to his new center of balance and gauging the reach of his limbs, but he made up with that by bringing back his Power Pole. And this new environment is pretty much going to work out the same way as Goku finds a way to master moving within it. Goku’s eventually going to figure out his new body and environment, and like seen later in the episode, he’s still very much competent in battle and takes down a few new enemies with ease. Probably not as easy as he used to, but definitely better than expected.

Just like how Goku’s trained in higher gravity levels to make himself stronger, his moving within this slower environment is only going to make his body stronger. Goku’s quick adjustments will eventually lead to his being able to activate Super Saiyan within this younger body, and this environment is going to be the perfect way to secretly make him stronger through his new adventure. When Goku eventually makes it to the other Demon Worlds, he’ll be ready for whatever bigger threats pop up on the horizon.