Dragon Ball’s Demon Realm Is Bigger Than Ever Expected

Dragon Ball Daima has finally made its highly anticipated premiere as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule, and with it has introduced a much bigger Demon Realm than fans could have ever anticipated. While the Demon Realm has been a big part of the Dragon Ball franchise ever since the early days of Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball manga run, it’s not something that has been seen with the same kind of level of detail as the Other World or even some of the other universes in the Multiverse. But Dragon Ball Daima is changing that as the Demon Realm will serve as the main setting for the new anime series.

Dragon Ball Daima premiered its first episode by focusing on the Demon Realm itself. Introducing new characters who see the events of the Majin Buu Saga play out on Earth, the anime then sees them heading to the living world. It’s here that it’s revealed just how big of a realm this is actually going to be as it’s not a realm that’s only associated with Universe 7. It’s a realm that actually has ties to the entire multiverse, so it expands to a whole new level of size than ever expected.

How Big Is Dragon Ball’s Demon Realm?

Dragon Ball Daima is the franchise’s first real look into the Demon Realm as the late creator Akira Toriyama saw it, and with it fans are introduced to Gomah and Degesu. Gomah is the new Supreme Demon King following Dabura’s death during the Majin Buu arc, and Degesu is a mysterious Kai who’s not exactly on the level of a Supreme Kai, but has ties to the Supreme Kai of Universe 7. After seeing Buu’s defeat, the two of them are then inspired to head to Earth to use their Dragon Balls to further their own plans.

It’s here they enter a device that helps them transport to the living world. It’s called the “outside world” from their perspective, and Gomah and Degesu need to give a specialized code for transport. It’s these large fish like spaceship beings that are at a much bigger station of respect that Gomah is, and it’s soon revealed why because they have transport ties to the rest of the multiverse. Because it’s not just the outside world that they head to, Gomah and Degesu have to specify Earth, but the Earth in Universe 7. So the Demon Realm spreads across the entire multiverse.

The Multiverse’s Demon Realm

Whether this means the Demon Realm is expanded to cover all universes, or just simply has connective ties to each one, it raises some questions about how big of a realm this really is. The Other World was seen to have all kinds of warriors in the afterlife, so it would make a lot of sense to find out that the Demon Realm essentially has demons from many different universes. It’s also not like they will follow the same set of rules either as it’s not like a death sends you to the Demon Realm. It’s an entirely different place.

If the Demon Realm is that big, then sending a very small Goku into its space is going to mean a truly grand adventure is at hand in the new anime series. Toriyama had been teasing as such before his passing, and now it definitely seems like this first real foray into the Demon Realm is going to be worth the wait. Especially if this is technically going to then be the first time the multiverse is even mentioned in the canon since this takes place before the Battle of Gods arc too.