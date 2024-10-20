Dragon Ball Daima Reveals the First Look at Dabura’s Father, the Original Demon King

Dragon Ball Daima is now in a new era of the anime franchise in celebration of Dragon Ball’s 40th anniversary, and the new anime has revealed the first look at one of the original Supreme Demon Kings, Dabura’s father Abura! Dragon Ball Daima has been setting the stage to send Goku out on a whole new adventure through a brand new realm. While the Demon Realm has been a part of the Dragon Ball franchise since it all first began, Dragon Ball Daima will be the first real anime in the franchise to dive into this realm specifically to reveal new allies and foes.

Dragon Ball Daima has been expanding the Demon Realm through the first two episodes of its new anime series alone, and with it has already started to shake up the lore of the franchise as a whole. With Dabura previously being shown in the series as the Supreme Demon King that had been taken over by Babidi’s magic, Dragon Ball Daima revealed that he was far from the only Demon King in the royal line as he’s been both proceeded by his father and succeeded by the newest Demon King, Gomah, in the new anime series. And Abura himself has been revealed.

Toei Animation

Who Is Abura in Dragon Ball Daima?

During Dragon Ball Daima‘s opening theme sequence (which features a hidden tribute to the late creator Akira Toriyama), there’s a spot introducing the new characters from the Demon Realm. These include the highlighted Demon King Gomah and his aide Degesu, and the mysterious scientist Dr. Arinsu. Behind them is the Demon King before them, Dabura, whose disappearance during the events of the Majin Buu arc sparks their interest in the outside world in the first place. But then there’s a mysterious figure next to them who can only be Dabura’s father.

Abura was first named in Dragon Ball Daima’s premiere episode as Dabura’s father and the Supreme Demon King before Dabura took over. Although his reign is still very much a mystery, it was teased by Gomah that the mysterious item, the “Evil Third Eye,” was lost within his reign. It had been passed down through the Demon Kings before Abura, but it got lost when he was crowned king. With his first look and design revealed in the new opening theme sequence for Dragon Ball Daima, it teases he’ll have a much larger role than expected.

Toei Animation

Will Abura Appear in Dragon Ball Daima?

Abura was briefly mentioned by Gomah in the first episode along with the tease of the Evil Third Eye, and with both his appearance in Dragon Ball Daima‘s opening and the first look at what also appears to be the eye itself shortly after, it seems both of these figures will be playing a role in the new anime’s story. It’s likely that as we get to see more of the past behind the Demon Realm, and with it why the eye had gone missing during Abura’s reign as it’s not like we knew too much about that family before either.

Dabura only seemed like an evil figure during the Majin Buu arc because he was under the control of Babidi’s magic, and so far it doesn’t seem like the other demons are that much evil either. Gomah might be after something nefarious, but it wasn’t until Dabura disappeared and Gomah saw what happened on Earth that he decided to move into motion. Abura never made a move on the outside world during his reign, and we might actually get to see why in a later episode of Dragon Ball Daima. If he’s important enough to not only get a full character design, but a placement in the opening, he’ll likely pop up somehow.