Dragon Ball Daima Changes Key Detail About the Gods

Dragon Ball Daima has kicked off a new era of the Dragon Ball franchise as part of the celebration of its 40th anniversary, and with it has made some big changes to how we’re supposed to see the gods. Dragon Ball Daima is fully diving into the Demon Realm for the first time in the franchise’s history as Goku is about to embark on a brand new adventure to find Supreme Demon King Gomah and reverse the wish made on the Dragon Balls that turned them all into children. But with this new series, we’ve already also learned some new things about the Supreme Kai.

With this full dive into the Demon Realm, Dragon Ball Daima has revealed just how expansive this new realm really is. It’s implied to not only have multiple worlds within it, but also has an expansive reach across all 12 universes in the multiverse. It’s also revealed a tighter connection between the Supreme Kai and the denizens of the Demon Realm as the Supreme Kai’s brother and sister, Degesu and Dr. Arinsu, serve in high positions for the Supreme Demon King. Which means that the gods have at least a demonic root that they are branching off of.

Dragon Ball’s Gods are Really Demons

With Dragon Ball Daima‘s exploration of the Demon Realm, it’s first been confirmed that the Namekians originally came from the Demon Realm before heading out to space. This not only further cements Piccolo’s once held Demon King assertions, but also further asserts that the Earth has been monitored by demons this entire time. Kami and Dende’s place at the lookout high above Earth placed them in a godly position above humanity, and while it’s a role they eventually fell into on their own, it’s now confirmed to at least be demonic in origin.

It doesn’t just stop at the Earth level, however, as Supreme Kai himself is also a demon. It’s revealed in the Dragon Ball Daima premiere that he’s related to both Degesu and Dr. Arinsu of the Demon Realm, and therefore at least has a bit of demon within him. Coupled with the fact that he has pointy ears (which seems to be the way demons identify one another thus far), and it means that the one serving at the highest point in a particular universe is a demon is well. But it’s not like that’s immediately a bad thing either.

Although we’ve only seen a bit of the Demon Realm thus far, it’s not like because a character is a demon they’re automatically going to be a villain. Dragon Ball has already showcased that a being’s region doesn’t determine the kind of mentality they’re going to have, and that’s even more notable with a character like the Supreme Kai. Just because he has ties to the Demon Realm, it’s not like he’s been acting like a villain this entire time. It wasn’t until Babidi had taken control of Dabura’s mind that the Demon Realm even became a real threat in the first place.

What Does This Mean for the Angels?

With the Kais and gods being tied to the Demon Realm, it raises a lot of questions about the Angels’ role in it all as well. As it stands now, the “living realm” is overseen by a representative from each of the realms. There’s a demon acting as a god, a Destroyer who’s selected among the mortals in a given universe, and an Angel serving as their guide. Given that the Demon Realm has been expanded in so many ways through these smaller reveals alone, it’s not long before we’re going to find out how the Angels play into everything as well.

There’s also an interesting question about how certain demons are selected for certain roles. Degesu seems to be plotting something against his older brother, and serves that kind of role in the Demon Realm. It’s yet to be revealed just what this new foe is after as he’s likely using Gomah as a gullible proxy to get his own plans off the ground. He might be angry about the selection process as his brother was chosen to represent the outside world while he was left behind as well.

But it’s funny to see that this one reveal opens up so much more for the Dragon Ball franchise. As demons have not played a huge role in the franchise to date, they’re going to be a lot more important as more characters apparently have ties to this realm than we’ve realized. If all it takes is pointy ears to label a character as from the Demon Realm, then it’s time to look back on every character we’ve seen in action thus far and figure out whether or not they might have ties to this realm too.