Is Dragon Ball Daima Preparing to Introduce a New Janemba?

Dragon Ball Daima is changing the anime game. While the series might take place before Beerus and Whis arrived on the Planet Earth in Dragon Ball Super, the prequel anime series is taking the chance to make some radical changes to the shonen franchise’s lore. In the eighth and latest episode of the recent anime focusing on the Z-Fighters, it appears as though a “big bad” is being made within the bowels of the Demon Realm. The sinister scientist known as Dr. Anisu has been working diligently in the background to make her own personal Majin and we here at ComicBook.com are beginning to believe that Daima might be bringing back a major movie villain.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of Dragon Ball Daima, Episode Eight, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Dr. Anisu has been busy even before the Demon Lord Gomah transformed Goku and company into miniaturized versions of themselves. Appearing in a flashback to the Majin Buu Saga, Anisu was collecting samples from the pink powerhouse during his fight with Majin Vegeta. In collecting the necessary DNA from Buu, Anisu has made her way to the Grand Witch Marba to create a wild new creature.

During a quite revealing conversation, Marba is revealed to be the one who created Majin Buu, changing the idea that Bibidi was the one to bring the villain to life. Taking the sample from Majin Buu, the Grand Witch has something cooking that might give viewers a new take on an old favorite. While Janemba never appeared outside of non-canon movies and television series, Daima might be introducing the Fusion Reborn villain to Z-Fighters’ continuity.

Is Janemba’s Arrival Imminent?

To start, Akira Toriyama making a non-canon villain become a part of the main franchise is nothing new in the shonen series. The Legendary Super Saiyan Broly is perhaps the best example of the Dragon Ball creator deciding to take a popular character from the Dragon Ball Z movies and make them a part of Goku’s life. Of the many antagonists introduced in Dragon Ball Z’s movie roster, Janemba is one of the most popular alongside the likes of Frieza’s brother Cooler, Goku’s doppelganger Turles, and the Namekian antagonist Lord Slug.

In the twelfth movie of the Dragon Ball Z series, Fusion Reborn, Janemba is created in a rather interesting way. One of King Yama’s nameless underlings accidentally knocks into a machine that holds the evil energy drained from countless afterlife inhabitants. Flowing into the one troll, Janemba is born in a way similar to Majin Buu wherein he premieres as a non-threatening larger-than-life creature only to evolve into a far more horrifying combatant. Janemba definitely holds more than a few similarities to Buu but there are some key differences.

What If It’s Not Janemba?

Speculation is running wild on social media as Dragon Ball fans attempt to figure out just what Anisu’s new Majin might be. If it’s not Janemba specifically, many are believing that this will be the “Cell Max” of Majin Buu fame, potentially creating a villain that could be referred to as “Nu Buu” or “Buu Two.” Whatever this antagonist ultimately turns out to be, the fact that it is using a piece of Majin Buu to spring to life means that it will be more than a match for the Z-Fighters in their current nerfed states.

Want to see if Dragon Ball Daima will truly bring Janemba to the main canon? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Z-Fighters and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.