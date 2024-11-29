Dragon Ball Daima Changes Majin Buu’s Origin Story

Dragon Ball Daima has been making some big changes in terms of the overall lore of the Z-Fighters’ universe. So far, the Namekians have received a new origin story, the Supreme Kai’s ties to the Demon Realm have been revealed, and new tidbits regarding the Demon Realm have arrived fast and furious. Not to be outdone, the latest episode of Dragon Ball Daima has added some wild surprises revolving around one of the franchise’s biggest villains, Majin Buu. While you thought you might have known where the pink powerhouse came from, you would be wrong according to Daima’s eighth episode.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of Dragon Ball Daima, Episode Eight, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. As Dragon Ball Z fans know, Majin Buu was released from his prison thanks to the nefarious machination of the wizard Babidi. In that original arc, it was stated that Babidi’s father, Bibidi, was the one who was responsible for Buu’s creation. In a wild new curveball, it has been revealed that Bibidi was not the one to breathe life into Z’s last big villain but instead, another Demon Realm resident was responsible.

Majin Buu’s True Creator

While Goku’s fight against the Tamagami took up a good portion of the latest Dragon Ball Daima episode, viewers are able to once again see what Dr. Anisu is up to. The sister of Degesu, the Supreme Kai of the Demon Realm, the mad scientist has been mostly sticking to the shadows throughout the latest anime series. In a wild turn of events, it seems that Anisu has been planning something long before Daima’s arrival, as it is shown that she was gathering pieces of Majin Buu during Buu’s fight against Majin Vegeta.

In trying to create her own Majin to do her bidding, Anisu comes to the Great Witch Marba to help in forging a new antagonist. As the Demon Realm scientist reveals, Marba was the one who actually had created Majin Buu and was more than willing to allow Bibidi to take the credit. Considering that Buu initially was causing havoc around the Demon Realm following his birth, it would make sense that Marba would want to dodge that bullet.

Janemba Incoming?

Producing a sample of Buu that was left when his body was destroyed by Majin Vegeta, Anisu and Marba are clearly working on something sinister. While it wasn’t flat out stated that this new being might be a canon take on Janemba, it would make sense that Daima is setting the stage for this movie villain to be made canon. If you don’t remember just how Janemba arrived on the scene, we have you covered.

The afterlife threat was made when a large amount of evil doused one of King Yama’s servants, transforming said lowly worker into the villain of the twelfth Dragon Ball Z film, Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn. Much like Majin Buu, Janemba first arrived in much larger form that made him appear far more jovial than menacing. Thanks to fighting against Goku in the great beyond, Janemba evolved into the far more monstrous being that we’ve come to know. While this villain has appeared quite often in the spin-off series, Super Dragon Ball Heroes, he never appeared in either Dragon Ball Z or Dragon Ball Super.

Want to see what other surprises that Daima has in store? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Z-Fighters and feel free to hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.