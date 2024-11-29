Dragon Ball Daima Reveals Highly Anticipated Transformation For The First Time: Watch

Dragon Ball Daima has thrown some major obstacles into Goku’s path. While the Z-Fighter remains quite powerful, both the Demon Realm’s atmosphere and his current status as a miniaturized version of himself has taken him down a notch in the power level department. In recent episodes, Goku has shown that he can still transform into a Super Saiyan when the need arises but viewers have wondered if this is the farthest that Son can push it when it comes to his current mini-status. Luckily, Dragon Ball Daima’s eighth episode has shown Goku relying on another of his patented transformations that first hit the scene thanks to his son.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of Dragon Ball Daima, Episode 8, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into major spoiler territory. One of the biggest reasons that Goku and the Supreme Kai have ventured into the Demon Realm was to undo the wish made by the current demon lord Gomah. With all the Z-Fighters transformed into first graders, and the youngest heroes transformed into babies, the quartet of heroes in the Demon Realm are searching for the locale’s Dragon Balls. While there might be only three of these “wishing orbs,” it’s no easy feat to lay claim to them.

Mini-Super Saiyan 2

In fighting the first of the trio of Tamagami, it was rumored that even this first villain was enough to defeat the previous Demon Lord Dabura. With the Babidi henchman fighting against Super Saiyan 2 Gohan in the Majin Buu Saga, it wasn’t going to be an easy feat to defeat the Demon Realm resident. Luckily, despite his smaller stature, Goku can go further beyond the level of Super Saiyan.

In the latest battle, Goku goes Super Saiyan 2 and unleashes a Kamehameha that nets him a victory against the Tamagami. While the Demon Realm Dragon Ball protector wasn’t destroyed, he did concede in the physical altercation but still wanted to match Goku in a game of wits. Goku also won the mind game and was able to walk away with the first of the trio of Dragon Balls.

Beyond Super Saiyan

Of course, the question now remains if Goku can go Super Saiyan 3 in his new body. In Dragon Ball GT, we saw that iteration of Kid Goku able to transform into that form when fighting against the likes of Baby and Super 17 though this is a whole new ballgame in Daima. As we have stated in the past, Dragon Ball Daima takes place prior to the events of Dragon Ball Super, meaning that the likes of Super Saiyan God, Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct probably won’t be making an appearance.

On top of the Super Saiyan 2 arrival, this episode was one of Dragon Ball Daima’s biggest installments to date thanks to a serious lore dump. As viewers once again were made privy to what Dr. Anisu was up to, we learned that Majin Buu was never in fact created by Bibidi but rather than Grand Witch Marba. Looking to create a new underling who would follow her orders, Anisu has employed Marba to make a Majin that uses the DNA of Majin Buu. While it has yet to be seen what this new creature will look like, many Dragon Ball fans are wondering if this will be a “Majin Buu Max” or if Toriyama wanted to introduce a canon version of Janemba into the series.

Want to see what other transformations are in store for Dragon Ball Daima's future?