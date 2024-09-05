Dragon Ball Daima May Be an Overdue Sequel to the Buu Saga

We are nearly a month out from Dragon Ball Daima, believe it or not. Not long ago, we learned the upcoming anime will make its debut on October 11, and the premiere promises to mark a new chapter of Son Goku. It has been years since we have seen the Saiyan on television, so of course, fans are keeping all eyes on Dragon Ball Daima. The show is expected to bring out a different take on Goku, and if a new report is true, Dragon Ball Daima could be a long-awaited sequel to the Majin Buu saga from years ago.

The whole report started online as influencers like EmperorBigD unpacked the link between Dragon Ball Daima and Dragon Ball Z. The rumor, which has not been addressed officially, suggests the upcoming anime will be set shortly after the Majin Buu saga and well before Dragon Ball Super got underway.

"The characters and the realms that are introduced in Dragon Ball Daima are set to come back for a future Dragon Ball story arc," EmperorBigD shared, and given their track record with the IP before now, fans are paying close attention to this report.

In the trailers for Dragon Ball Daima, we have not been given a clear timeline of when it is set, but we have seen a few things that hint as much. For one, Goku Mini has been shown going Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan 2, but no mention of Super Saiyan God has come around. The latter form kickstarted a slew of new power boosts in Dragon Ball Super, and if it is not showing up in Dragon Ball Daima, it could be because Son Goku has yet to unlock the form.

Do We Need a Buu Saga Sequel?

The latest trailer for Dragon Ball Daima also made fans paused with its recreated scene from the Majin Buu saga. We were shown from clips of Goku and Vegeta that are from that story block. And as for missing characters, Beerus and Whis are at the top of the list. Again, those characters made their debut after the Majin Buu saga just as Dragon Ball Super began its timeline. So when it comes to footage, Dragon Ball Daima hasn't refuted its place as a Buu saga sequel.

For years, Dragon Ball fans have want to know how life went on after the Buu saga, and Dragon Ball Super addressed that to a degree. It took place some years after the whole affair, so Dragon Ball Daima may come in to fill the immediate gap. For now, we will have to see how the story pans out. Dragon Ball Daima is slated to hit televisions on October 11 in Japan. No streaming home has been given for the anime yet, but given the franchise's popularity, you can bet distributors are bidding hard for the anime's rights.

