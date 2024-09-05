Dragon Ball Daima to Bring Back Key Part of the Super Saiyan Transformation

Dragon Ball staked its claim on the anime industry decades ago, and it won't be long before the IP makes its grand return to television. This October, all eyes will be on Dragon Ball Daima as it will mark a new canon entry for Son Goku. As the show's premiere nears, new promos for Dragon Ball Daima are on the rise, and its most recent teaser confirms the anime is bringing back a long-lost piece of the Super Saiyan transformation.

Can you guess what it is? Well, if you have been in the fandom for awhile, you should be able to guess. Dragon Ball Daima is bringing back the form's blue eyes, and Goku looks better than ever with the makeover.

THEY BROUGHT BACK THE EYE TURNING GREEN BEFORE GOING SUPER SAIYAN 😭🙏🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KudPB4Nvit — SLO (@SLOplays) September 4, 2024

As you can see above, the new trailer for Dragon Ball Daima shows Goku Mini tapping into his Super Saiyan form, and the transition does give him blue eyes. The aqua hue was first introduced during Dragon Ball Z, and during that anime, Goku and his Saiyan cohort would take on blue eyes when they transformed. Somewhere along the line, that design element went away to the chagrin of fans. Goku's blue eyes were a key piece of his Super Saiyan aura, and after years of begging, the franchise is ready to bring that look back to life.

In the trailer for Dragon Ball Daima, we have seen Goku go Super Saiyan, and he goes Super Saiyan 2 before the reel ends. So far, there is no word about Super Saiyan 3 or any other advanced forms like Ultra Instinct. Dragon Ball Daima has not given us a concise timeline yet, but currently, netizens believe the anime is set before the events of Dragon Ball Super. As such, powers like Ultra Instinct will surely be shelved, but that is fine by fans so long as Super Saiyan is done justice.

What Is Dragon Ball Daima?

If you are not caught up on all things Dragon Ball Daima, the new anime is slated to drop on October 11. The series features an original story created by Akira Toriyama before the series creator's untimely death. From character designs to setting, Toriyama worked closely with Toei Animation on this new series. So far, no word has been given on the show's streaming home, but fans can expect new information to drop shortly. After all, Dragon Ball Daima is about a month from launch, so the countdown is on.

Want to know more about Dragon Ball? No sweat. You can check out the hit series from the start thanks to the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on Dragon Ball, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Meet a naive young monkey-tailed boy named Goku, whose quiet life changes when he meets Bulma, a girl who is on a quest to collect seven "Dragon Balls." If she gathers them all, an incredibly powerful dragon will appear and grant her one wish. But the precious orbs are scattered all over the world, and Bulma needs Goku's help (and his super-strength)! With a magic staff for a weapon and a flying cloud for a ride, Goku sets out on the adventure of a lifetime..."

