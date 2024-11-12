Dragon Ball Daima Reveals Its Stacked English Voice Cast

Dragon Ball Daima has officially made its English dub debut across limited theaters, and with it has revealed the stacked cast of talent coming to the new anime series! As Dragon Ball celebrates the 40th anniversary of Akira Toriyama’s original manga series first making its debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the franchise has branched out with a brand new anime telling a story not seen in the anime or manga before. And with this story, Goku has kicked off a whole new adventure in the Demon Realm. Now even more fans are joining in on all of the fun so far.

Dragon Ball Daima has aired a few episodes so far this Fall with the English subtitled release, but Toei Animation brought the world premiere of the English dub to theaters as part of a limited screening event this week. This showcased the first three episodes of the anime’s English dub release, and with it also revealed the voice cast joining the new series as well. This includes returning Dragon Ball stars, brand new additions filling out the Demon Realm’s roster, and new voice actors for the Mini versions of the characters making their debut in the new anime series as well. You can get the full breakdown of the cast below.

Dragon Ball Daima’s English Voice Cast Revealed

Returning Dragon Ball voice cast members for Dragon Ball Daima include:

Goku – Sean Schemmel

Bulma – Monica Rial

Vegeta / Yamcha / Shenron – Christopher R. Sabat

Krillin / Korin / Turtle – Sonny Strait

Trunks / Gotenks – Alexis Tipton

Goten / Gotenks – Kara Edwards

Dende – Justin Cook

Mr. Popo – Chris Cason

Supreme Kai – Kent Williams

Kibito – Chuck Huber

Majin Buu – Josh Martin

Babidi – Duncan Brannan

Dragon Ball Daima‘s new voice cast for the Demon Realm currently includes the likes of:

Narrator – Doc Morgan

Glorio – Aaron Dismuke

King Gomah – Tom Lafiin

Degesu – Landon McDonald

Dr. Arinsu – Morgan Lauré

Neva – Garett Schenck

Sir Warp / Small Sir Warp – Kristian Eros

Additional Voices – Van Barr Jr., Sean Letourneau, Corey Wilder, Derick Snow, Matthew Elkins, Belsheber Junior Rusape

Finally, all of the new voice actors for Dragon Ball Daima‘s Mini characters are as such:

Goku (Mini) – Stephanie Nadolny

Supreme Kai (Mini) – Nia Celeste

Vegeta (Mini) – Paul Castro Jr.

Piccolo (Mini) – Nasim Benelkour

Bulma (Mini) – Taylor Murphy

Krillin (Mini) – Lara Woodhull

Chichi (Mini) – Brittany Lauda

Master Roshi (Mini) – Jordan Dash Cruz

Trunks (Mini) – Celeste Perez

Dende (Mini) – Emi Lo

Mr. Popo (Mini) – Trisha Mellon

Kibito (Mini) – Aaron Michael

Mr. Satan (Mini) – Corey Phillips

Majin Buu (Mini) – Dusty Feeney

When Does Dragon Ball Daima’s English Dub Premiere?

Dragon Ball Daima’s English dub might be making its way through theaters this week, but Toei Animation has yet to announce a streaming release date for it as of the time of this publication. The series is currently releasing new episodes of its Japanese broadcast each week, and they can be found now streaming with Netflix and Crunchyroll. While the English dub will be introducing a ton of new members of the cast for the Mini versions of each character, there’s one familiar face.

Stephanie Naldony will be returning as the younger voice of Goku for the first time in the franchise in nearly 15 years. Though fans were able to guess the star’s comeback following the release of the first promotional materials for the dub, Naldony broke her silence on her comeback during New York Comic Con 2024 earlier this Fall, “It’s a tremendous honor to once again lend my voice to Goku, and this new chapter, Dragon Ball DAIMA, is filled with exciting adventures that fans of all ages will enjoy.”