Dragon Ball and McDonalds Are Teaming Up for Brand-New Menu Collab

McDonald’s has been leaning heavily into the anime world in recent years, with premiere examples being the fast food chain teaming up with the sorcerers of Jujutsu Kaisen and the Straw Hat Pirates of One Piece. Earlier this year, McDonald’s went full bore into the anime world by creating its own universe in “WcDonald’s,” a promotion that not only added anime items to its roster but also created anime original shorts in conjunction with Studio Pierrot. Now, McDonald’s is teaming up with the Z-Fighters for their latest adventures in Dragon Ball Daima and we have the details on this collaboration that focuses on the pint-sized shonen heroes.

Hilariously, the McDonald’s/Dragon Ball Daima crossover takes place at the perfect time in the new anime’s run. In a recent episode, Son Goku, Glorio, and Kaioshin made a stop at a bar within the Demon Realm, looking to undo the wish made by the new demon lord Gomah. Thanks to Goku’s never-ending hunger, the Z-Fighter scarfed down on some Demon Realm burgers, the contents of which remain a mystery. Despite the fact that the pint-sized Saiyan didn’t know what the burgers contained, that didn’t stop him from hammering down the food in question, even eating the burgers in the middle of fighting demonic opponents. While the McDonald’s collaboration isn’t giving fans the opportunity to try out the demon burgers, it’s still giving anime fans a few new items to choose from.

McDonald’s Daima Collaboration

For those hoping to see this new crossover arrive in North America, we have some bad news for you. This collaboration is strictly in Hong Kong, though this isn’t to say that we might never see it hit the West. As a part of the new anime promotion, McDonald’s is offering Dragon Ball fans a White Grape Yogurt Flavored Soda, Sweet Potato Balls, a Chicken Katsu Burger, and more. Needless to say, this isn’t the usual fare that you will see offered in North America

Daima’s Hungry Future

Anime fans are currently five episodes into Dragon Ball Daima and the Dragon Ball Z sequel has already revealed quite a few shocking secrets that many didn’t see coming. With this series being one of the last projects from creator Akira Toriyama prior to his tragic passing earlier this year, the mangaka clearly had some lore changes in mind when it came to this new anime series. Toriyama has taken the chance to confirm that Namekians were originally demons while also introducing some new “Medi Bugs” that might permenantly change the game in unexpected ways.

In the anime’s latest episode, the trio of heroes were joined by a new member in Panzy, the character that was initially dubbed the ‘Masked Majin’ in her premiere appearance. While Panzy might not have a power level that places her on the same plane as a Super Saiyan, her connections to the Demon Realm has already made her a valuable ally to Goku and company. As Son waits for the likes of Piccolo, Vegeta, and Bulma to join him in the Demon Realm, Dragon Ball Daima isn’t holding anything back in terms of throwing earth-shattering revelations at audiences.

While Dragon Ball Daima is in its first season, many anime fans are still wondering if we’ll see Dragon Ball Super making a comeback. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero introduced the likes of Gohan Beast and Orange Piccolo to the shonen’s lore but there remains two major arcs that have yet to be televised. Both the Moro Arc and the Granolah The Survivor Arc could give anime fans years of stories so fingers crossed that Toei Animation has something in the works when it comes to Super’s return.

