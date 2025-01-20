Dragon Ball Teases Neva’s Legendary Hidden Power

Dragon Ball Daima has been ramping up its intriguing nature with each new episode of the series over the last few weeks, and the newest episode of the series is teasing more of Neva’s hidden legendary level of power. Dragon Ball Daima kicked off this new adventure for Goku and the others with the Supreme Demon King Gomah making a wish on the Dragon Balls to turn all of them into children. But he would never have been able to make this wish on the Dragon Balls without the mysterious elderly Namekian, Neva, using his magic on them to activate them for use.

Dragon Ball Daima introduced Neva at the beginning of the series as the final Namekian who has been living in the Demon Realm for thousands of years. Neva seemed like he was senile, but clearly shifted when he began using his powerful magic. Not only has the mystery of his true intentions deepen even further with his previous reveal that he was faking that senility all along, but the newest episode teases he’s got some real legendary power still hidden as he formed the barriers in between Demon Worlds.

Dragon Ball Daima Reveals More of Neva’s Power

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 14 sees Goku and the others prepare to make their way to the First Demon World at last, only to find out that Gomah has shut down the Warp Fish in between them. This means that their only option to get to the First Demon World is to somehow make it through the now closed off gates, and Neva soon activates a spell to get rid of them. Not only does he quickly wipe out the shields keeping the worlds apart, but he reveals that he’s the one that actually put them up in the first place.

But that’s not the key part of the reveal of Neva’s hidden power, however. Fans have already seen Neva using his spells either casually or not, and they have really shaken up the rules that had been set in place before. This reveal thus does not seem like as much of a surprise as it should as we have already seen Namekians like Piccolo who have been able to master different types of skills. So Neva using his thousands of years of life to master different kinds of magic makes sense. But the real twist is he made the decision to cut off the worlds.

What Is Neva Really Planning in Dragon Ball Daima?

Neva revealed to Goku and the others that due to those from the Third Demon World and First Demon World overrunning those on the second, he’s the one that shut the doors between the worlds. It’s not that he was told to do so by a powerful Supreme Demon King, and his doing so didn’t seem to be an issue. We’ve seen Supreme Demon Kings of the past have the kind of authority to order seemingly powerful demons to create the multiverse, so Neva just dramatically changing the Demon Realm of his own accord is a huge deal.

Neva has been teasing that he might even be outside of the authority of the Supreme Demon King as his whole senility act was just him playing around, and the fact that he was not only the one who created the Tamagamis but likely created the Dragon Balls in the Demon Realm in the first place. There’s something different going on with Neva, and Piccolo being shocked at seeing Neva’s display (even going as far as calling it “legendary”) only further teases that there’s still something we don’t know about this sorcerer.