Dragon Ball Has Made Piccolo & The Namekians Stronger Than Ever Before

Dragon Ball Daima has been making some big reveals about the Demon Realm with each new episode, and the series as a result has made Piccolo and the Namekians stronger and more crafty than they ever have been before. Dragon Ball Daima is a brand new series celebrating the 40th anniversary of Akira Toriyama’s original manga making its debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and it features a brand new story from late creator Toiriyama himself. As Goku and the others make their way through the Demon Realm for the first real time in the franchise, it’s revealed how important this realm actually is to everything seen before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball has teased elements from the Demon Realm in the past with surprising foes and allies coming from this region, but Dragon Ball Daima is the first real time that the series has spent any real time to flesh it out. With this also revealing that the Namekians are indeed originally from this realm instead of outer space, Dragon Ball Daima has also begun to reveal more about Piccolo’s past and latent abilities. And they’re much different than any other demon in the Demon Realm.

Toei Animation

Namekians Are Unique Demons in Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball Daima previously revealed that the Namekians are actually originally from the Second Demon World in the Demon Realm. While it had previously seemed like they had come from the Planet Namek, they actually fled to that planet years before the events of the original Dragon Ball series. Piccolo has ties to the Demon Realm too as he previously also revealed his real name in the region, Katatz, and it’s clear that the Namekians have a much more notable thread through the Demon Realm than previously expected. Especially when it comes to using magic.

Dragon Ball fans have seen Piccolo using all kinds of abilities over the course of the franchise as he not only has access to Ki power, but also seems to have magic techniques of his own. He’s been shown to have the ability to grow giant in size, clone himself in multiple ways, and can even make clothes magically appear. And other Namekians like Neva have been shown to have their own magically abilities such as having a full range of control over the creation and use of the Dragon Balls. There’s just one small fact about all of this that stands out, however. This seems to be unique to Namekians.

Dragon Ball Daima has also explained that those in the Demon Realm are fairly unique. Rather than being able to use Ki as seen with Goku and the others in the outside world, Majin can only use magic. It was also teased that the Majin could only use one type of magic ability on top of that, so their powers are fairly limited in terms of what they can do. That doesn’t seem to be the case for Piccolo and the Namekians, however, as it’s been revealed through both Piccolo and Neva that they can increase their relative powers.

Toei Animation

What Does This Mean for Piccolo and the Namekians?

Like Piccolo, Neva has been shown to have incredible power at his disposal. He not only originally created the Tamagamis that protect the Demon Realm’s Dragon Balls, but he’s able to quickly make them stronger in the middle of a fight too. He’s also been shown to have incredible control over the Dragon Balls in the outside world, and can even activate them while they were still in hibernation. It’s something that he’s able to do after living for thousands of years, and it seems like these powers had grown stronger over time.

We’ve seen dozens examples of Piccolo growing stronger through training. His fully transformative forms have come through fusion and a result of a wish on the Dragon Balls, but he’s been able to get himself to that point with his own power. His training has gotten his Ki levels to a new kind of mastery, and that’s something no other Namekian or being in the Demon Realm has shown the capability for. If that’s the case, then this new series has been secretly bringing Piccolo up to the level of everyone else.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was the first real example of Piccolo getting a boost up to the power of the gods that Goku and Vegeta had used, and now Dragon Ball Daima is getting him further to that level with its exploration of the Demon Realm. Piccolo has the power of a demon, and has been steadily reaching Goku and Vegeta’s levels on the outside of their paths. With each new reveal in this new anime series, Piccolo’s only going to be getting stronger from here on out if he’s such a unique demon too.