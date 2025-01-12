Dragon Ball Reveals New Demonic Secret Behind Piccolo’s Coolest Ability

Dragon Ball Daima is continuing Goku and the others’ adventure through the brand new Demon Realm, and the newest episode of the series actually has a cool tie to one of Piccolo’s coolest but forgotten powers! Dragon Ball Daima has been a major hit with each episode as they have been changing what we know about the Dragon Ball world as a whole. As Goku and the Supreme Kai have been visiting the planets of the Demon Realm for the first time in franchise history, it’s been revealed just how influential the Demon Realm actually has been for Dragon Ball’s multiverse as a whole.

This is the case with the newest episode too as it not only brings in more elements from Dragon Ball GT, but also has a secret way to further flesh out the Namekians’ ties to the Demon Realm. It’s here that Goku (and fans) are introduced to a plant full of giants known as the Megath, and it’s yet another tie to the Namekians’ own ability to turn into giants themselves. As these reveals continue to showcase more of what the Namekians can do, it’s a sign that Piccolo could be growing much stronger than ever before.

Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Reveals New Race of Giants

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 13 introduces the planet of Megath, a planet in the Second Demon World where things are massive compared to Goku and the others (especially in their much smaller forms). Goku, Piccolo and Vegeta face off against a Megath child, but this giant still towers over them with massive proportions. They even have trouble with the Megath child’s puppy, and it really takes all of their power and a keen strategy to keep from getting squashed by the giant. But this is just the beginning as there seems to be a tie with the Namekians too.

When they first get on the planet, the mysterious Namekian Neva quickly realizes that they are going to be out of their depths. Neva has been hard to pin down as he’s clearly more knowledgeable than he lets on thanks to how long he’s been alive within the Demon Realm, and he not only knows all about this giant planet but also about a planet of even bigger giants known as Gigath. So why are the Namekians so clued into all of these different abilities within the Demon Realm? Maybe it’s because it informs their own powers.

Shueisha

Namekians Can Turn Into Giants Too

The last time we had seen Piccolo using his ability to turn giant was during Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Although he had already unlocked the god level abilities of the Orange Piccolo form, he notably had forgotten that he was able to turn giant in order to deal with Cell Max on an even level. It’s timing that perfectly works out as we had been reminded of this power heading into Dragon Ball Daima, and with everything we’re learning about the Demon Realm, it makes all too much sense that there are other giants in that realm too.

With how much we’re learning about the Namekians, it seems they might have gained the ability to learn to become giants from seeing these giants in action. As the anime continues to reveal more about the Demon Realm, the Namekians are getting stronger with each new episode. Now that the series has revealed a giant key to the Namekians’ powers, the demons are getting much more intriguing as the series continues to lay the groundwork for how big of an impact that they’ll have on the rest of the franchise.