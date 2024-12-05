Dragon Ball Daima Is Secretly Setting Up for New Dragon Ball Super Anime

Dragon Ball Daima has been introducing fans to the more magical side of the franchise with every new reveal about the Demon Realm, and with it makes it the perfect set up for Dragon Ball Super’s anime to come back with new episodes. Dragon Ball Daima is a celebration of the 40th anniversary of the late Akira Toriyama’s original Dragon Ball manga making its debut in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and it’s set Goku and the Supreme Kai through a new adventure in the Demon Realm. But when you ask Dragon Ball fans about what they wanted from a new anime, it probably wasn’t Dragon Ball Daima.

Dragon Ball Super fans have been hoping to see the TV anime return with new episodes ever since it ended in 2018, and that desire only grew further with two new arcs that took the story in new directions with magical and godly powered villains for Goku and Vegeta to fight. But Dragon Ball Daima is actually a perfect runway to get fans ready for new Dragon Ball Super as we’re finding out more about how magic and demons work in the Dragon Ball world. Which is the perfect stage for Planet Eater Moro to make his full anime debut.

Dragon Ball Is Now Focusing More on Magic

The first major arc that took place after the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly was the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga. This not only further fleshed out more of the enemies out in space, but more importantly introduced Planet Eater Moro. This was an ancient being with a very powerful magic that Goku and Vegeta had no idea how to deal with at first, and his various techniques took the both of them reaching new heights of power in order to defeat. This was a rather unique arc, and thus fans have been hoping to see it animated in full someday.

So it’s not hard to understand why some Dragon Ball fans might have been let down by what Dragon Ball Daima is doing. Rather than adapt these action packed arcs, Dragon Ball Daima is telling a new story divorced from the multiverse and god forms to craft a new but familiar adventure. It’s a weaker Goku taking on relatively weaker enemies, but that’s only the surface. Each episode has been providing not only new insights into the Majin Buu arc and Dragon Ball lore, but how magic works in this world as well when it comes to demons.

Planet Eater Moro Being a Demon Explains So Much

One of the biggest reveals that Dragon Ball Daima has made thus far was with the blanket statement that demons have pointy ears. This seems to be the only way to identify a character that comes from the Demon Realm, and this makes so much sense for Moro knowing everything about him from Dragon Ball Super. His magic made him a unique foe as Goku and the others haven’t really faced off against a sorcerer in that capacity, and his godly level of power and near immortal age fits right into what we’ve seen of the demons within the Demon Realm.

Neva was introduced as a Namekian (a race that was also confirmed to be from the Demon Realm and not Planet Namek) who is thousands of years old, and had a sense of control over the Dragon Balls. This is like Moro’s advanced magic that allowed him to eat planets and sense someone like Goku searching for his ki. Moro being originally from the Demon Realm now adds this whole new layer to his character, and that’s something that can be further fleshed out when Dragon Ball Super returns.

This increased focus on magic and demons perfectly transitions into the more magical foe in Planet Eater Moro. In fact, this also continues through the Granolah the Survivor arc which not only introduces a new Namekian, but new demon characters in the Heeters as well. So while fans might be upset right now that Dragon Ball Daima isn’t exactly what they want to see new episodes of, it’s actually the perfect runway for Dragon Ball Super’s concepts. The expanded Demon Realm and magic have been in front of our eyes this entire time, and it teases that there’s a whole other world of possibilities for the franchise to go in the future.

Dragon Ball Super is likely going to continue with a new anime release of some kind in the future as it’s too successful to stop, and those behind the Dragon Ball franchise as a whole are already thinking of what to do next after Dragon Ball Daima. Dragon Ball Super would be the perfect way to bridge these future post-Akira Toriyama releases with the final adaptations of the canonical content that Toriyama left behind once Dragon Ball Daima ends its run. This is why Dragon Ball Daima takes place after the Majin Buu arc. It won’t “ruin” what comes after, but enhance it.