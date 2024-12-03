Dragon Ball Daima English Dub Crunchyroll Release Date Revealed With New Promo: Watch

Dragon Ball Daima is throwing some massive shockwaves into the anime world thanks to the revelations that have been coming hot and heavy in its latest episodes. While English Dub fans might not have the chance to witness these if they are simply sticking with this iteration of the Dragon Ball Z sequel series, they won’t have to wait much longer to dive in. While Dragon Ball Daima did air its first three English Dub episodes in North American theaters last month, anime fans have been waiting to see when the shonen series would arrive on the small screen with its Dub. Luckily, we have good news for those who are sticking with the Dub as Crunchyroll has dropped a new trailer and cast list to spread the good news.

Dragon Ball Daima’s English Dub is slated to arrive on Crunchyroll on January 10th, 2025 in the United States, Australia, Canada, South Africa, and New Zealand. Luckily, the English Dub will bring back many of the tried and true voice actors that have been breathing life into the Z-Fighters for years at this point. Considering that the shonen heroes are transformed into children, the voices of the mini-brawlers change accordingly, with Son Goku specifically seeing the return of Stephanie Nadolny to the role. Having previously played the parts of Son Goku and Gohan in the past, Nadolny’s return for Daima was one that was welcomed by fans of the shonen franchise.

Dragon Ball Daima’s English Cast List

Along with the big news of Daima’s English release date, Crunchyroll released the extensive cast list for the voice actors that will offer this new take on the Z-Fighters. You can check out the roster for the shonen sequel series below:

Goku voiced by Sean Schemmel

Supreme Kai voiced by Kent Williams

Vegeta, Yamcha and Shenron voiced by Christopher R. Sabat

Bulma voiced by Monica Rial

Krillin voiced by Sonny Strait

Goten and Gotenks voiced by Kara Edwards

Trunks and Gotenks voiced by Alexis Tipton

Dende voiced by Justin Cook

Kibito voiced by Chuck Huber

Majin Buu voiced by Josh Martin

Babidi voiced by Duncan Brannan

Goku (Mini) voiced by Stephanie Nadolny

Supreme Kai (Mini) voiced by Nia Celeste

Vegeta (Mini) voiced by Paul Castro Jr.

Bulma (Mini) voiced by Taylor Murphy

Piccolo (Mini) voiced by Nasim Benelkour

Krillin (Mini) voiced by Lara Woodhull

Chi Chi (Mini) voiced by Brittany Lauda

Master Roshi (Mini) voiced by Jordan Dash Cruz

Trunks (Mini) voiced by Celeste Perez

Dende (Mini) voiced by Emi Lo

Kibito (Mini) voiced by Aaron Michael

Mister Satan (Mini) voiced by Cory Phillips

Majin Buu (Mini) voiced by Dusty Feeney

Glorio voiced by Aaron Dismuke

Gomah voiced by Tom Laflin

Degesu voiced by Landon McDonald

Doctor Arinsu voiced by Morgan Lauré

Neva voiced by Garrett Schenck

Sir Warp and Small Sir Warp voiced by Kristian Eros

Narrator voiced by Doc Morgan

Daima is Changing The Shonen Universe

For those waiting on Daima’s English Dub to dive into the shonen series, we’ll refrain from diving into some of the bigget spoilers of the series so far. Even with this restriction, we have no problem in saying that this anime series is one that is fundamentally changing numerous aspects of Dragon Ball lore. Big changes have been made to the origin’s of several characters and races so far and it looks like the show is looking to introduce some wild new threats to Goku and friends’ lives thanks to the inclusion of the Demon Realm.

Want to stay up to date on the world of the Z-Fighters? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Dragon Ball Daima and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.