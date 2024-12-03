Dragon Ball Daima English Dub Crunchyroll Release Date Revealed With New Promo: Watch

Dragon Ball Daima is throwing some massive shockwaves into the anime world thanks to the revelations that have been coming hot and heavy in its latest episodes. While English Dub fans might not have the chance to witness these if they are simply sticking with this iteration of the Dragon Ball Z sequel series, they won’t have to wait much longer to dive in. While Dragon Ball Daima did air its first three English Dub episodes in North American theaters last month, anime fans have been waiting to see when the shonen series would arrive on the small screen with its Dub. Luckily, we have good news for those who are sticking with the Dub as Crunchyroll has dropped a new trailer and cast list to spread the good news.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Dragon Ball Daima’s English Dub is slated to arrive on Crunchyroll on January 10th, 2025 in the United States, Australia, Canada, South Africa, and New Zealand. Luckily, the English Dub will bring back many of the tried and true voice actors that have been breathing life into the Z-Fighters for years at this point. Considering that the shonen heroes are transformed into children, the voices of the mini-brawlers change accordingly, with Son Goku specifically seeing the return of Stephanie Nadolny to the role. Having previously played the parts of Son Goku and Gohan in the past, Nadolny’s return for Daima was one that was welcomed by fans of the shonen franchise.
RELATED: Dragon Ball Is Finally Going to Bring Back Goku’s Best Form
Dragon Ball Daima’s English Cast List
Along with the big news of Daima’s English release date, Crunchyroll released the extensive cast list for the voice actors that will offer this new take on the Z-Fighters. You can check out the roster for the shonen sequel series below:
- Goku voiced by Sean Schemmel
- Supreme Kai voiced by Kent Williams
- Vegeta, Yamcha and Shenron voiced by Christopher R. Sabat
- Bulma voiced by Monica Rial
- Krillin voiced by Sonny Strait
- Goten and Gotenks voiced by Kara Edwards
- Trunks and Gotenks voiced by Alexis Tipton
- Dende voiced by Justin Cook
- Kibito voiced by Chuck Huber
- Majin Buu voiced by Josh Martin
- Babidi voiced by Duncan Brannan
- Goku (Mini) voiced by Stephanie Nadolny
- Supreme Kai (Mini) voiced by Nia Celeste
- Vegeta (Mini) voiced by Paul Castro Jr.
- Bulma (Mini) voiced by Taylor Murphy
- Piccolo (Mini) voiced by Nasim Benelkour
- Krillin (Mini) voiced by Lara Woodhull
- Chi Chi (Mini) voiced by Brittany Lauda
- Master Roshi (Mini) voiced by Jordan Dash Cruz
- Trunks (Mini) voiced by Celeste Perez
- Dende (Mini) voiced by Emi Lo
- Kibito (Mini) voiced by Aaron Michael
- Mister Satan (Mini) voiced by Cory Phillips
- Majin Buu (Mini) voiced by Dusty Feeney
- Glorio voiced by Aaron Dismuke
- Gomah voiced by Tom Laflin
- Degesu voiced by Landon McDonald
- Doctor Arinsu voiced by Morgan Lauré
- Neva voiced by Garrett Schenck
- Sir Warp and Small Sir Warp voiced by Kristian Eros
- Narrator voiced by Doc Morgan
Daima is Changing The Shonen Universe
For those waiting on Daima’s English Dub to dive into the shonen series, we’ll refrain from diving into some of the bigget spoilers of the series so far. Even with this restriction, we have no problem in saying that this anime series is one that is fundamentally changing numerous aspects of Dragon Ball lore. Big changes have been made to the origin’s of several characters and races so far and it looks like the show is looking to introduce some wild new threats to Goku and friends’ lives thanks to the inclusion of the Demon Realm.
Want to stay up to date on the world of the Z-Fighters? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Dragon Ball Daima and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.