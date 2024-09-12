Dragon Ball Daima May Finally Make Towa and Mira Canon

Since releasing promotional material for Dragon Ball Daima, fans of the beloved shonen franchise have been sharing their theories about what new, and perhaps old, elements will make up the next anime chapter of the series. In the latest trailer, Daima confirmed that a locale that was a steady part of the Dragon Ball Heroes series, the Demon Realm, would play a significant role in Goku's new quest. With this familiar environment from the spin-off series, there's a good chance that characters from the anime underworld might be arriving in the canon proper. Considering Towa and Mira's significance in Heroes, the demonic duo's time might be nigh this October.

To start, let's do a breakdown of the Dragon Ball Heroes series. First starting as an arcade game released exclusively in Japan, the spin-off story would go on to receive its own manga and anime adaptation. Whereas Heroes might not have been considered "canon", this worked in its favor as it was able to take wild swings that the likes of Dragon Ball Super never could. Aside from featuring heroes and villains from the Dragon Ball Z movies and side material, it also introduced new demonic villains to the franchise. Towa and Mira were two of the biggest examples.

Dragon Ball: Who Are Mira And Towa?

Ironically enough, Towa isn't just a prominent player in the Demon Realm, she is also the younger sister of Dabura, the prominent villain in Dragon Ball Z's Majin Buu Saga. Unlike her brother, Towa doesn't have a high power level to do battle with Goku and the other Z-Fighters physically, but rather, her strength comes from her superior intellect. While working in the Demon Realm, she actually creates Mira to be her bodyguard, splicing him together thanks to some prominent characters' DNA and the technology of Dr. Gero.

Both demons have appeared in several Dragon Ball video games, including the popular Xenoverse series that allowed player to create their own characters and join Heroes' Time Patrol. In the latest anime spin-off series, Super Dragon Ball Heroes, the pair of demons birthed a new threat in Fu. Fu was a brilliant scientist who also had the power level to back up his plans, looking to eradicate the Z-Fighters and get revenge for the Demon Realm following its string of losses against both Goku and the Time Patrol.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Why Would Daima Work To Introduce The Demonic Duo?

From what we've seen of Dragon Ball Daima so far, Akira Toriyama and Toei Animation apparently had a plan in mind when forging this unique anime series. When the first trailer dropped, many anime fans believed that it was taking the vast majority of its influence from Dragon Ball GT since Goku and his comrades-in-arms were being transformed into younger versions of themselves. Introducing the Demon Realm in the recent trailer seems like a nod to the Heroes series, as it has been a major part of the franchise nearly everywhere but the main continuity.

Towa and Mira make for an interesting antagonist pair, believing themselves superior to those around them and combining the idea of brains and brawn to fight against the Z-Fighters. While it would seem unlikely that the new iterations of the characters would be exact doubles of their Heroes' originators, Toriyama and Toei will need demons to populate the Demon Realm and these two would certainly fit the bill.

