Dragon Ball Daima Announces Special U.S. Theatrical Premiere

Dragon Ball Daima will air next month, set to become one of the biggest anime arrivals of the 2024 fall anime season. In the new anime, Son Goku and his fellow Z-Fighters have been transformed into "mini" versions of themselves thanks to a conspiracy involving the Dragon Balls. While the original Japanese dub will land on October 11th, shonen fans wondered when the same would be true for its English Dub. Luckily, Daima has answered this question in a unique way as the next chapter in the anime lives of the Z-Fighters will have its English Dub premiere in theaters this fall.

For those who need a refresher on the story of Dragon Ball Daima, the series will take place after the death of Kid Buu in Dragon Ball Z but before the start of Dragon Ball Super. In this sequel series, Goku finds himself travelling the universe with the Supreme Kai in an effort to reverse the unwanted transformations that the heroes have undergone. While holding a premise similar to that of Dragon Ball GT, the upcoming anime will also feature the Demon Realm, a locale heavily featured in the spin-off Dragon Ball Heroes. Introducing new characters such as Glorio and Panzy, Son won't be alone in his quest to learn more about the conspiracy.

Dragon Ball Daima's Theatrical Debut

Much like the recent Dandadan: The First Encounter, Dragon Ball Daima is bringing its first three episodes to the silver screen. In conjunction with Fathom Events, Toei Animation will air the screenings on November 11th, November 12th, and November 13th. Toei Animation President and CEO, Masayuki Endo, had the following to say when it came to the upcoming release:

"We are thrilled to bring the world dub premiere of Dragon Ball DAIMA to U.S. theaters this November. This special theatrical event offers U.S. fans an exclusive opportunity to not only be among the first to watch the never-before-seen English dub of Dragon Ball DAIMA, but also to experience the start of this exciting new story by creator Akira Toriyama on the big screen. Diehard Dragon Ballers will not want to miss it!"

(Photo: Toei Animation & Fathom Events)

Where is Dragon Ball Super?

As shonen fans might know, Dragon Ball Super's anime came to an end following the Tournament of Power's conclusion. Releasing its final episode in 2018, the sequel series hasn't confirmed whether it will return to the small screen in the future. Super would return thanks to films like Dragon Ball Super: Broly and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, but Daima will be the first canon anime focusing on the Z-Fighters since the fight against Jiren.

On the manga front, Dragon Ball Super went on hiatus following the tragic passing of creator Akira Toriyama. Taking readers a bit past the events of Super Hero, there has yet to be a return date listed for when the popular manga will release a new chapter. Luckily, artist Toyotaro has confirmed that the series will return in the future though was remiss to state when it will come back and what the next storyline will be for the Z-Fighters. On the video game front, Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero is sure to satiate a lot of gamers' need for revisiting the world of the anime heroes and their villains. However you slice it, it's a great time to be a Dragon Ball fan.

