‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Official Saiyan Family Tree

Dragon Ball may seem pretty straightforward when it comes to lineage, but fans know better than to assume its heroes have simple lineages. Over the decades, the series has accumulated plenty of Saiyans, but it seems Dragon Ball Super is ready to lay out what matters most for fans.

Not long ago, the team behind Dragon Ball Super: Broly gave fans a tool to breakdown all things Saiyan. An official family tree for Goku, Vegeta, and Broly was released ahead of their big-screen comeback. So, you can get an expanded view of their lineage as far as the canon is concerned.

Of course, Broly as the most simple tree. While the boy’s tree lacks his mother, Broly is connected to Paragus as his son. The older man is the one who raised Broly after the boy was exiled by King Vegeta, and Broly caps his lineage as of right now.

As for Vegeta, his tree is a bit more complicated. The fighter is the son of King Vegeta, the former ruler of the Saiyan race. The boy went on to marry Bulma, and the pair have two children. Trunks was born first, and the couple recently welcomed their first daughter Bulla (or Bra) in Dragon Ball Super. The tree also makes note of Tarble, Vegeta’s younger brother who debuted in a Dragon Ball Z OVA way back when. It seems the boy is being considered canon, so Vegeta can add being a big brother to his resume.

Finally, Goku’s family tree is the most fleshed out. The Saiyan was born to Bardock and Gine. Before the hero was born, the couple had Raditz, but the older brother was never fond of Goku. After the younger boy reached Earth, Goku went on to marry a human named Chichi, and they had two children: Gohan and Goten. Now, Goku is also a grandfather as Gohan and his wife Videl have a daughter named Pan.

Do you think Dragon Ball will make any more alterations to these family trees?

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.