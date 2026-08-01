Shonen Jump’s Hottest Summer 2026 Anime Introduces Its Strongest Swordsmen With a Twist No One Saw Coming

Anime based on the Shonen Jump formula has always had its own trademarks that help it stand out, especially in the action genre. Most shonen series, particularly those set in rural or historical worlds, introduce a wide range of characters with their own unique fighting styles. Among the many types of fighters, the swordsman has undoubtedly stood out the most. These warriors have established their own presence across Shonen anime, showcasing swordsmanship built on compelling foundations. Some of the most notable swordsmen, such as Zoro from One Piece, wield three swords while striving to become the world’s greatest swordsman.

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Meanwhile, Demon Slayer also centers its combat around swords, with nearly every major character being an exceptional swordsman. The same concept applies to Bleach, where swords are far more than just weapons for Soul Reapers. All of these elements highlight that becoming a swordsman requires far more than simply wielding a blade, with each series providing compelling reasons behind its characters’ strength. That is why the latest powerful swordsman introduced in the hottest returning Shonen anime, The Elusive Samurai Season 2, stands out. The series introduces a samurai whose reason for being so strong is something no one could have guessed, and the explanation is surprisingly hilarious. Moreover, the anime even attempts to justify it with scientific proof, making the entire concept even funnier.

The Elusive Samurai Season 2 Introduces Its New Strongest Swordsman With a Hilarious Twist

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In The Elusive Samurai Season 2 Episode 3, the Three Great Generals of Suwa are introduced, and among them, Yukiyasu Unno stands out as the strongest swordsman, earning a reputation as a carnage on the battlefield. Unno even demonstrates his incredible swordsmanship by cutting down ten men before a sheet of paper he throws can even reach the ground. As the Elusive Warriors are left in awe of his skill, Unno reveals the reason behind this feat. He claims that the reason he became such a carnage on the battlefield is that he is a virgin. The revelation is hilariously unexpected, but the scientific explanation that follows makes the moment even funnier.

Breaking the fourth wall, the series explains that avoiding intimacy before battle can increase testosterone levels, helping to enhance primal strength. The Elusive Samurai uses this concept for Unno, but amplifies it for fictional effect to create a new type of powerful swordsman. While the idea is hilarious, it also perfectly aligns with the series’ narrative style. Although The Elusive Samurai is a shonen series, it does not rely on supernatural elements to tell its story. Instead, it focuses on how far human potential can be pushed, allowing its characters to stand out through extraordinary abilities.

Some other characters in the series include Sadamune, whose eyesight is far superior to everyone else’s, while others possess exceptional hearing or an extraordinary bond with animals. The Elusive Samurai is indeed one of the best shonen series, and its return this season with elements like these is only cementing its place as one of the hottest anime of Summer 2026 that fans should not miss.