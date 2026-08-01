Cancelled Shonen Jump Creators to Return for New Releases This August

The creators behind some cancelled and ended Shonen Jump series are coming back with some new one-shot releases later this month. Shueisha’s various Jump magazines have been having a much better year than last year overall. By this time last year, there were far more cancellations of series that weren’t working, and many others that were trying to get attention from fans. Thankfully that’s not really the case this year as many of the series that ended are reaching their respective natural ends instead. But we’ve also seen some creators coming back for new chances.

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Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine has revealed that it will be hitting shelves in Japan with its Summer 2026 issue later this month (as detailed by @WSJ_manga on X), and it was also confirmed that part of its line up will include the returns of We Never Learn: Bokuben and Syd Craft: Love is a Mystery creator Taishi Tsutsui, and Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma creators Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki with new one-shot stories. We could see them expanded on for more later too.

Shonen Jump Creators Returning August 2026 With New One-Shots

Courtesy of Shueisha

Coming in Shueisha’s Jump GIGA Summer 2026 issue hitting shelves in Japan on August 17th, these two new one-shot releases have been teased to be four page romantic comedy stories. They’ve yet to confirm whether or not these will get an official English language release outside of Japan, so the current titles have yet to be fully confirmed as of this time. One is titled “Futari Dake no Quiz-bu” from Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma creators Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki, and the second is titled “Kanojo no Melting Outdoors” from We Never Learn: Bokuben creator Taishi Tsutsui.

Taishi Tsutsui has been fairly active in the past few years with Shonen Jump. While We Never Learn came to its end several years ago, Tsutsui’s follow up work, Syd Craft: Love is a Mystery, was cancelled shortly into its own run last year. But the creator actually does have an active series within the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump this Summer as they now serve as the artist for animal based comedy series, Animal Signal, that’s only a few chapters into its run as of this time.

It’s a Big Return for the Food Wars Duo

Courtesy of Shueisha

It’s a much bigger comeback for the creative team behind Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, however. It ended its original run with Shonen Jump back in 2019, and got to bring its story to its natural conclusion. It wasn’t the same case for their attempt at a follow up series, however. The duo attempted a second serialization within Shonen Jump with Tenmaku Cinema in 2023, but that series didn’t have nearly the legs that their prior work did and was cancelled within its first six months.

While it can be tough for Shonen Jump‘s creators to survive within the weekly magazine when it comes to how much demand there is to succeed pretty much right from the jump, it at least seems like these creators are encouraged to try again with new projects later. No cancellation seems to be final for any creator (even when it comes to some creators committing some very serious crimes), and that means fans can see their favorites in action again years after saying goodbye.

HT – @WSJ_manga on X