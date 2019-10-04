Check Out This Artist’s Impressive Cartoon Take on Dragon Ball

For the most part, the animation style throughout the Dragon Ball franchise has remained relatively the same. Granted, as animation methods and techniques, along with technology, have improved drastically since the franchise’s origin date of the 1980s thanks to creator Akira Toriyama, the general proportions and emotions of characters haven’t changed. One fan has decided however to put their pen and paper to the test, re-imagining the world of Dragon Ball Z with a much more cartoon-ish art style that definitely conveys our favorite Saiyans and villains in brand new lights.

Reddit User DavidK9292 did entirely new renditions of some of our favorite characters from the Dragon Ball franchise such as the Saiyans, Androids, alien despots, scientific experiments gone wrong, and ancient celestial demons to name a few:

Videos by ComicBook.com

While to many fans, Dragon Ball and its subsequent sequels, Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, may not seem “cartoony”, there are certainly several hilarious aspects to the show at large. Master Roshi bleeding from the nose excessively whenever he sees a woman he’s attracted to, Mr. Satan’s extreme facial expressions when he’s presented with something he can’t believe, and literally every aspect of “Fat Buu” are arguments for why Akira Toriyama’s franchise can certainly sometimes be seen as a slapstick fighting Shonen series from time to time.

While there are too many hilarious moments to choose from, we’d have to say one of our favorite “cartoonish” moments from the Dragon Ball Franchise came in the Dragon Ball Z series, where the story of the “Cell Games” was recreated by a local television network. With the Z Fighters themselves being portrayed as giant caricatures of themselves and Mr. Satan being declared the winner, as well as the man who easily defeated Cell, you couldn’t help but laugh at the sheer absurdity.

We wouldn’t mind getting a spin-off or re-imagining of the Dragon Ball series that used a completely new art style in walking us through the story.

Would you watch a new Dragon Ball series modeled after these cartoon-ish designs? Which of these re-imaginings are your favorite? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.