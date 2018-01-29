7 Characters We Want to See in ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ DLC

Today is the day that Dragon Ball FighterZ hits store shelves, bringing gamers one of the most highly anticipated games of 2018. For fans of the Dragon Ball manga and anime series, FighterZ offers a compelling (non-canon) storyline with many Easter eggs from both Z and Dragon Ball Super for longtime fans to enjoy.

With Dragon Ball FighterZ incorporating some much of the series lore into its story, there’s a big opportunity for the DLC to introduce even more great characters from series lore into the fight. Here are seven characters we want to see in the Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC.

Broly

Broly has already been rumored to be included in the lineup of DLC characters coming to the game, but he’s definitely one that we’re hoping to see. His berserker style in Legendary Super Saiyan form would add a great fighting style like a Zangief / Ryu combination to the game while his presence in the story would be fun, as he’d become a prime target for “super android” assimilation.

Kefla

Following closely on Broly’s footsteps, we would love to see this fusion of the Universe 6 female Saiyans (Kale and Caulifla) added to the game. Dragon Ball FighterZ has already been criticized for its sore lack of female characters, so this is an easy way to correct that.

Cabba

While were’ filling out our Universe 6 wishlist, we also want to see Vegeta’s young protege added to the FighterZ lineup, mostly because we’d love to see some cutscenes between him and Vegeta that further illustrate the Saiyan Prince’s nobler side as a mentor.

Dr. Gero

One character who is sorely missing from the lineup of Dragon Ball FighterZ is Dr. Gero, the mad scientist whose engineering of advanced androids for the Red Ribbon Army started the entire “Cell Saga” and led to the events of the game’s story mode. If Android 21 can bring back 16, she could create a Gero super android, whose fighting style would be a combination of inventive tech attacks and raw android power. The cutscenes of Android reunions would be great for longtime fans to see.

Master Roshi

The Turtle Hermit is one of those classic Dragon Ball characters who seemed to become obsolete as the series has moved into bigger and bigger powerups, but he certainly got a moment in the spotlight during Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power that proves he’s still the man! With signature attacks like the “Evil Containment Wave”, Roshi would be another great tactical character for players to grow into, much like Yamcha and Tien are slowly revealing deeper potential than fans initially expected

Whis

This glam little angel has stolen many a scene with his flamboyant nature, and has shown impressive fight prowess while training Goku and Vegeta to become bigger and bigger contenders in the battle for universal survival. Every fighting game needs that fighter whose grace and counterattack precision balances the more aggressive fighters in the roster, and Whis would certainly be that.

Jiren

Look, Jiren has quickly risen to became a fan-favorite antagonist of Dragon Ball Super, and he’s only going to get more popular as DBS enters its final arc of the Tournament of Power. With Jiren possibly being the strongest fighter in all the multiverse (unless Goku can defeat him), fans that never played Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 definitely want the chance to feel what it’s like being the noble Pride Trooper!

Dragon Ball FighterZ is now available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.



Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

