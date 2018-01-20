This ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ and ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Comparison Is Pretty Insane

Dragon Ball FighterZ is one of the most highly looked forward to game by both fans fans and fighting game fans, and a large part of that is due to Arc System Works’ incredible attention to detail when translating the original manga and anime series.

As part of the game’s “Dramatic Finishes,” the game will recreate these scenes as long as you fulfill certain conditions. As seen in the clip from Gamespot, if you select certain characters to fight against one another they’ll act out the anime’s corresponding scene in Arc System Works’ fantastic engine when they KO that specific character on a specific stage, with a specific move.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Fighterz game vs. the anime pic.twitter.com/BmoEpDcODb — GameSpot (@gamespot) January 18, 2018

For example if you choose Goku to fight Freeza on a destroyed Namek, defeating Freeza with a neutral heavy attack even leads to Goku putting an end to Freeza in the same fashion as he did in the series with Freeza firing a blast of borrowed energy and Goku putting him down justly.

Other recreated events include Yamcha’s death by Saibamen (which Nappa uses as a move in the game), Gohan’s first transformation into Super Saiyan 2, the Father-Son Kamehameha used to defeat Cell, Future Trunks slicing apart Freeza, Goku defeating Kid Buu with a Super Saiyan boosted Spirit Bomb, and even Goku’s loss to Beerus.

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

Funimation has previously announced the rest of the series will soon be available on the service as well. Releasing in 13 episode batches two weeks after the last episode airs on Cartoon Network, fans of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub without a cable connection will soon have a way to experience the series.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God.Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is scheduled to be released on Jan. 26 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.